Technical Guruji: Smart move
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Are there any decent smart spectacles available in the Indian market? Or should you wait a while to invest?
Patience is key
Q What smart glasses/spectacles options in the Indian market can I invest in?
—Anil, Delhi
There are a few smart glasses available which can be used as bluetooth earphones as well. Bose has a few decent ones, which are relatively expensive. There are some options by Noise, which is still in the developing state. I wouldn’t recommend you jumping into this right now. Wait for a few years.
