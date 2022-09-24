Technical Guruji: Tablet pros and cons
Laptop vs tablet Q
Laptop vs tablet
Q. Should I buy a new laptop or switch to a tablet?
—Sangram, Delhi
The iPad is an amazing tablet. I wouldn’t recommend an Android over it. The pros of a tablet include long battery life, great performance, portability and the versatile experience. But a tablet is not a full-fledged computer with operating systems like Mac or Windows. So, there are limitations as you won’t be able to run desktop apps. Depending on your usage, it could be a good replacement for your laptop.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.
From HT Brunch, September 24, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch