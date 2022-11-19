Technical Guruji: Tag task

Tag it

Q What Is there an Android equivalent for AirTags?

—Hunar, Delhi

Samsung Galaxy’s own version of the AirTag is pretty good and easy to use—you can just attach it to your bags. Tile is the OG when it comes to smart tags for luggage, and is quite reliable. I wouldn’t rely on the others available in the market just yet because the performance isn’t at par.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 19, 2022

