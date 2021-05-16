Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: The best of virtual reality & the smartest speakers for you
Technical Guruji: The best of virtual reality & the smartest speakers for you

With work from home here to stay for a bit, we’re only going to go ahead in the world of virtual reality, and what would you pick between HomePod Mini and Echo
By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Reality check

What are your thoughts on Zoom’s Immersive View feature? Is it a step forward in the virtual world as we continue to work from home?

—Chinmayee P, Bengaluru

The Immersive View functionality on Zoom is the closest experience to a real meeting in a virtual room. I foresee more such technological advancements in the future to help keep us connected with each other over long distances. In the future, we might be looking at things like holographic projection or even more. Who knows what’s coming next! Necessity, after all, is the mother of invention.

Surround sound

I need a speaker and can’t seem to choose between the Apple HomePod Mini and the Amazon Echo. What’s your pick?

—Chris, Via Instagram

The sound quality of the HomePod Mini is fantastic. It will give you an amazing and immersive sound experience and don’t judge it for its size. But there’s a catch - you’ll have to be in the Apple ecosystem to use a HomePod Mini. If you’re already using Apple devices, then go for HomePod Mini. If you’re not, you’ll have to go the Alexa route and in that case, Echo is a good bet!

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, May 16, 2021

