Technical Guruji: The best speakers for your bedroom

Set the tone

How can I set up my bedroom for a live streamed gig? I’ve been looking to upgrade my speakers for a while and this is the perfect opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

—Ekta C, Via Instagram

When it comes to bedroom media requirements, I wouldn’t recommend a five or seven speaker set-up as it’s complicated, costly, and simply not required. Getting a soundbar that’s compatible with your TV is good enough as it’s minimal with great sound quality, and works well especially for a bedroom.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch