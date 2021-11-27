Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: The best speakers for your bedroom
brunch

Technical Guruji: The best speakers for your bedroom

Has the pandemic nudged you to up your speaker game in your personal space? Or expert has some tips to help you out
How to upgrade your home sound system
Published on Nov 27, 2021 07:42 PM IST
ByGaurav Choudhary

Set the tone

How can I set up my bedroom for a live streamed gig? I’ve been looking to upgrade my speakers for a while and this is the perfect opportunity.

—Ekta C, Via Instagram 

When it comes to bedroom media requirements, I wouldn’t recommend a five or seven speaker set-up as it’s complicated, costly, and simply not required. Getting a soundbar that’s compatible with your TV is good enough as it’s minimal with great sound quality, and works well especially for a bedroom.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP