Technical Guruji: The ideal corner

Q I want to set up a corner of my new home for video calls. How do I set up the perfect corner?

—Alina, Delhi

Go minimal. Don’t add decor in the background. The point is to make it as clutter-free as possible. A plain wall with a lampshade or a plant is ideal. Lighting is crucial, so either try to set up next to a window or, better still, get some portable lights. And as audio is equally important, make sure you pick a quiet corner of your room.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022

