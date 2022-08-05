Technical Guruji: The perfect gift
Published on Aug 05, 2022 09:10 PM IST
If you know a couple that is obsessed with everything tech, then here’s the best wedding present you can give them
Tech couples
Q What’s the best housewarming gift to give to a newly-married tech-crazy couple?
—Varnika, Mumbai
There’s a whole range of gadgets you can gift to make the house smarter. Google Home or Alexa is ideal if they don’t already have it. A smart photo frame or smart lamps for their bedroom or living room, a smart security system or one of the motion sensing alarms are some other options that make for great wedding gifts.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.
From HT Brunch, August 6, 2022
