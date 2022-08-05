Technical Guruji: The perfect gift

Tech couples

Q What’s the best housewarming gift to give to a newly-married tech-crazy couple?

—Varnika, Mumbai

There’s a whole range of gadgets you can gift to make the house smarter. Google Home or Alexa is ideal if they don’t already have it. A smart photo frame or smart lamps for their bedroom or living room, a smart security system or one of the motion sensing alarms are some other options that make for great wedding gifts.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, August 6, 2022

