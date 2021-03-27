Technical Guruji: The perfect mac mini set-up & tough love phone

WFH tech goals

I’m trying to create a proper home-office setup. I have a screen and a MacMini: which keyboard, mouse and speakers would you recommend I buy?

—Dawood J, Pune

Get an Apple Magic Keyboard or a Magic Trackpad or an Apple Magic mouse for the best possible experience with the Mac Mini. I highly recommend the Magic trackpad. For keyboards, you could also try Logitech’s K380 or K400 or MK235. If you want the traditional mouse, the MX3 wireless mouse from Logitech is amazing. It’s a little expensive at about ₹7,000-8,000, but the experience will be fantastic. For the speakers, go for the Apple HomePod mini and make it a stereo pair. Since you’re talking about the Mac ecosystem, the functionality would be perfect for a home-office setup.

Tough crowd

I’m a clumsy person. In your experience, what’s the toughest phone I can get?

—KK, Via email

The toughest is the Nokia 3310. But unfortunately, that’s not a smartphone. The best bet would be a brand called Caterpillar. CAT makes some amazing, rugged phones. There are also some models from Land Rover which are durable. Among CAT phones, the CATS62 pro is a solidly-built phone and even if you run a car over it, it will not break. Since it’s an Android smartphone, it gives you the flexibility to use the latest apps and a thermal camera.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 20million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, March 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch