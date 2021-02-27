Technical Guruji: When do upgrade your iPhone?

The right time

My son wants the newest iPhone model every time one launches. What is a practical time frame for one to upgrade?

—Abhilasha C, Via Instagram

It’s very unfortunate that your son is looking forward to all the new phones coming out every year (I’m kidding)! People would obviously tend towards newer gadgets every time one releases and that being said, for iPhones, the least time frame for an upgrade would be minimum two years. If you want to upgrade an iPhone every year, then you’re not going to find any major difference or notice tangible improvements with every upgrade, and you’ll be paying for slight tweaks. But with an upgrade, which is two generations apart, it’ll be something new to experience. Stretching it out to three-five years is also doable for many, but I’d say, you should it wait out for a minimum of two years.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube withover 20 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto…(Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

