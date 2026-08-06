The Brunch round-up for August 8: The week and how it made us feel

Casting spells.

The job market is so bad, it’s hard to stand out even if you have 10 recommendation letters and personally interned under Narayana Murthy. On Etsy, young, desperate graduates are buying job spells for luck – “extreme” spells to advance in their career; ones that get them the job they want, or spells that throw new opportunities their way. Will this help us get a promotion? Asking for a friend.