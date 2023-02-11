The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we...

We’re watching Pedro Pascal age like fine wine.

Are reveling in watching Pedro Pascal age like fine wine. He’s now the internet’s daddy. Just look at him! *chef’s kiss* We stan a good dad. Pascal has starred in some of the biggest shows of this past decade, including Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian and the new, powerful, series adaptation of the video game, The Last of Us. Pascal proves that he can make anything, even fungi attacks, look good. Best of all: An entire generation now knows what mycologist means.

Beyoncé now has the most wins by any artist in Grammy history: 32

Cheered ourselves hoarse at the Grammy awards. Ricky Kej picked up his third award for the album Divine Tides, with rock-legend Stewart Copeland. Beyoncé set a new record for most wins by any artist in Grammy history, with 32. Hooray for a new category: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, a win for poets. The debut award was won by J Ivy, who spent six years lobbying for this category. It also feels like poetic justice.

Get over your hydration fixation!

Are so over hydration fixation. Have you seen how complicated and expensive water bottles are getting? They’re meant to sit on your desk, reminding you to drink water while you work. But must they have LED temperature displays? Have separate compartments for vitamins, even fruit? Come with “You’re doing amazing, sweetie” slogans? One actually tracks your water intake and glows when it thinks it’s time for you to drink. Surely the bottle must serve the master and not the other way around?

Celebrate singlehood!

Aren’t lonely at all. Singles Awareness Day is on February 15, right after Valentine’s. And unattached folks have another day of the year to celebrate. November 11 (All the ones, get it?) -- it’s also Single’s Day globally, and a huge shopping day in Asia as folks buy gifts for themselves. The holiday is so popular that 4,000 couples got married on 11-11-2011 in Beijing! Kind of missed the point there, lovers!

Are getting anxious for April. That’s when password sharing on Netflix ends. Why shouldn’t we let other people use our account? How does one decide who to kick out? How does one choose between their father and their best friend? What happened to ‘love means sharing a password’? Relationships will be tested. Alliances will be forged. And Netflix will be picking up the pieces. Dramatic much? We learnt it from the big N.

From HT Brunch, February 11, 2023

