The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

We can’t believe that people are still getting away with casual sexism in 2023. Golfer Tiger Woods, in the news for all the wrong reasons since news of his sex scandal broke in 2009, handed fellow player Justin Thomas a tampon during the first round of the Genesis Invitational in California, after outdriving him on the ninth hole last week. Woods said that it was a joke. But the truly obnoxious part how many women golfers rushed to his defence on social media. C’mon women, do better.

We’re tearing up over news of Bruce Willis. The actor has been diagnosed with dementia. He was there at Nakatomi Plaza, saving people from Hans Gruber in Die Hard. He gave Neelu a reason to live (thereby preventing apocalypse once) in The Fifth Element. He went back in time to stop the spread of a virus (thereby preventing apocalypse again) in 12 Monkeys. He sacrificed himself to prevent an asteroid hitting Earth (thereby preventing apocalypse again) in Armageddon. Who’s going to save us now?

We are hopping mad as we adjust to change. First, Twitter changed our feed to For You and Following and now we can’t find anything. Then Instagram went and put the notifications button right at the top. Muscle memory is strong. We’re making more mistakes than we are posting content. Who asked for this?

We’ll get to the bottom of every Harry Potter rumour. Word is, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will appear in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Sure, we’d love to see them again. But The Cursed Child is not a sequel, so they don’t have to. It did well as a play on West End and Broadway, but a movie might be stretching it. Besides, it’s not going to be the same without Hagrid.

February 25, 2023

