The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re...

Struggling with hirsute pursuits. Are bushy brows in or out? Flag-bearers from both camps have been making headlines. Bella Hadid had thin brows in 2021. Ashley Graham recently bleached the top half of hers. And Pamela Anderson has resurrected her 1990s style as she promotes her documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Are you team tweezer or team caterpillar? Let us know.

Pamela Anderson has resurrected her 1990s style eyebrows as she promotes her documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

In a streaming panic. Disney+ Hotstar is removing all of its HBO content on March 31. Bye bye, Succession, Game of Thrones, Veep, Mare of Easttown, The Last of Us, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Watchmen. Hello to binge-atching as fast as possible. Users are asking the streaming platform to now reduce their prices. After all, with no IPL and no HBO, why pay more? And hello to scrolling through Netflix for two hours trying to decide what to watch.

Disney+ Hotstar is removing all of its HBO content on March 31. Bye bye Sopranos (above) Succession, Game of Thrones, Veep, Mare of Easttown, The Last of Us, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Watchmen.

Wondering if the US is okay. Not only did UFC President Dana White promote slap fighting (seriously!) as the next big thing in combat sport, the Nevada Athletic Commission sanctioned the Power Slap League for competitions. Everyone’s seen those viral slap-fight videos, but to legitimise (not to mention, monetise) it like this seems absurd. The only thing left to ask now is: Will they call it How Can She Slap?

Not only did UFC President Dana White promote slap fighting (seriously!) as the next big thing in combat sport, the Nevada Athletic Commission sanctioned the Power Slap League for competitions.

Giving up our voice for legs. The trailer for Disney’s live-action version of Little Mermaid has dropped. Halle Bailey looks luminous as Ariel. Who else but Melissa McCarthy would play the sea witch, Ursula? Not only are we looking forward to the classic songs such as Kiss The Girl, but four new ones as well. We are optimistic, but cautiously so. The live action Beauty and The Beast was a monstrous disaster.

From HT Brunch, March 18, 2023

