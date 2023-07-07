The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re

Ka-ching-ing in the new. Casa Bonita, a 50-year-old Mexican restaurant in Colorado, US, has finally abolished tipping. Servers make $30 an hour, so they’re not dependent on diners’ generosity. The restaurant in the town of South Park, is owned by South Park TV show producers Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Who knew we’d learn business ethics from Eric, Kenny, Kyle and the gang?

Jennifer Lopez got highlights in her hair. They’re a mix of blonde and bronze. Fashion experts are calling it “bronde”. Some five years ago, interior designers were obsessed with a specific mix of grey and beige. They called it “griege”. We’ve lived through “millennial pink”. New colours are welcome, but why must they sound like Pokemon?

Grabbing the popcorn.

The drama surrounding the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us is almost as complex as the mother-daughter story. Now, the production starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has halted indefinitely. Producers failed to convince the Writers Guild of America that the film met their guidelines. Hoover’s fans are relieved.

Sending hearts to Konkona Sen Sharma.

In Lust Stories 2, she directed The Mirror, in which a woman catches her maid having sex on her bed. It hits all the right notes: Lust from the woman’s POV, brilliant acting by Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, and a realistic depiction of class hierarchies and pleasure. Would we watch it again? Yes, yes, oh yes.

Kissing fortunes away. Dame mit Fächer (Lady with a Fan), Gustav Klimt’s last painting before he died in 1918, was on auction last week. It sparked a 10-minute bidding war between four clients and set a new sales record for Klimt and for a work of art in Europe. The price: ₹800 crore. Chances are, we’ll never see this painting in public again. Boo.

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2023

