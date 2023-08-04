The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re

Appalled, again, by fans. One guy threw his drink at Cardi B at a gig. She flung her microphone at him in anger. Bryan Adams had his performance of Summer of ’69 ruined last week, when someone jumped on stage, slid in front of him and sang the next line. A gig is not karaoke, performers are not circus animals. Even for the ‘gram, it’s not worth it.

Out defending influencers.

Fashion content creator Sakshi Sindwani has walked the ramp for multiple Indian designers.

Why not? Their fan bases have earned them front rows and showstopper spots at fashion shows. Cannes saw fit to open up the red-carpet to them. They’re getting VIP treatment for the clout they’ve built. Griping celebrities (You know who you are) are finally realising that they don’t have the monopoly on fame.

Crossing out exes.

Taylor Swift reportedly met with Succession screenwriter Alice Birch to talk about a new show inspired by her exes. Her dating history is rich and complicated, but everything she touches seems to strike gold. This may throw better shade than all her songs.

Willing to try anything once.

Mustard brand French’s is partnering with Skittles to make mustard-flavoured candy. Small batch. US only. It’s a better odd-collab than Tiffany jewellery X Nike (Eww!), Cheetos X Forever 21 (Unnecessarily smutty) or Fila X Chupa Chups (Just dull). We love a good mash-up.

Giving the kiss of approval.

To Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra who share an onscreen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Cinema audiences have been cheering the move, and rightly so. It’s progressive and inclusive all at once!

From HT Brunch, August 5, 2023

