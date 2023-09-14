The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
What connects Drake and bras? What’s the new ingredient in Cup Noodles? How has a pirate become a global favourite? Would you buy pre-dented luggage?
This week, we’re
Spilling out of a C-cup. Rapper Drake has had so many women fans fling their bras at him on his It’s All A Blur tour, he showed them off in an Insta post. Hundreds of colourful ones, collected and boxed by staff. The post has more than 3 million likes. Not. Creepy. At. All.
Sailing with scallywags. Netflix’s One Piece, about the pirate Monkey D Luffy and his group of misfits looking for adventure and treasure on the high seas, is everyone’s new fav show. In its first weekend, it ranked #1 in 84 countries, beating records set by Wednesday and Stranger Things. Try the OG manga and anime next!
Just adding water. Japan’s Cup Noodle is making a caffeinated variant, in garlic and black pepper yakisoba options. Both are soup-free. Who needs non-spill instant noodles with a dose of caffeine? Gamers, apparently. Honestly, us too. Enough dark roast and Red Bull. Bring on the ramen!
Taking a beating. Italian brand Crash Baggage’s suitcases and travel bags come pre-dented. The shell looks like it’s taken a beating. Perfect for rough holidays where an extra bump or two won’t look out of place. But at ₹30,000-90,000 a pop, why not just buy new luggage altogether?
Rushing to Bihar. Protect Clueless Wife at all costs. Content creator Varsha Thakur’s (@VarshaThakurInsta) Reels feature the Maithili-speaking character. Her husband’s so hardworking, he’s on the phone with a woman colleague all night. He’s “pressured” by friends to drink, poor fellow. Hai, he’s off to Thailand on a work trip.So naive. So pure. So original.
Afraid for future teachers. Elon Musk and singer Grimes had a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus. Techno is younger brother to X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Rihanna’s second son is called Riot Rose Mayer. His brother is RZA Athelston. Can you imagine school roll call in a few years?.
Singing out of tune. AR Rahman fans had a terrible time at his Chennai concert. The speakers didn’t work properly, some ticket-holders were denied entry, fights broke out and eventually, there was a stampede. Some fans complained that one lakh tickets were sold for a venue that could only seat 10,000. Ugh, why can’t we do gigs right?
Ashamed of ourselves. We were today years old when we realised that a group of pandas is called an embarrassment. How stinking cute. This joins our other favourites: a bloat of hippopotamuses, a dazzle of zebras, a blessing of unicorns and a crash of rhinoceroses.