The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Riverdale movie receives mixed reviews but Khushi Kapoor shines as Betty Cooper. Anna Wintour rumored to be dating Bill Nighy. Meryl Streep and Martin Short may be a couple. Netflix movie "Leave the World Behind" fails to impress. Jada Pinkett Smith claims Will Smith's slap saved their marriage. Tinder's Year in Dating report reveals interesting trends.
Reassessing Riverdale.Through the hate for the Archies movie, a few wins emerge. Khushi Kapoor is a convincing Betty Cooper. We heard Suhani and Khushi on the opening track, Sunoh. Not Javed Akhtar dropping Swiftian easter eggs, amirite? Our favourite moment was seeing Delnaaz Irani on screen after ages.
Here for silver linings. Anna Wintour is dating Bill Nighy, no matter how much he may deny it. Now, a Christmas miracle we never knew we needed: Meryl Streep and Martin Short, who worked on S3 of Only Murders in the Building, might be a thing. Streep and Don Gummer ended their 39-year marriage in 2017. All we’re seeing are great #LoveGoals.
Yawning through the apocalypse. The Netflix movie Leave the World Behind stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali. Impressively, Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers. But even they cannot breathe life into the dragged-out drama and Stephen-King-meets-Lost mystery. The burning question: What went wrong here?
So over this. Jada Pinkett Smith has said that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars saved her marriage. Whaa? It helped her realise she will “never leave” him. Nobody cares, Jada. Didn’t she say they’d already been separated for seven years? Everyone’s moved on. Will, blink twice if you need help.
Sussing out the swipe. Tinder’s Year In Dating report has the usual. Users reply fastest in South Korea, Singapore, the UK, Germany and the US. People drank yerba mate on sober dates.The review taught us a new term: NATO or Not Attached To the Outcome. Essentially, no-agenda dating. Why go on a date, then? Join Ultimate Frisbee or something.
From HT Brunch, December 16, 2023Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch