The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Reassessing Riverdale.Through the hate for the Archies movie, a few wins emerge. Khushi Kapoor is a convincing Betty Cooper. We heard Suhani and Khushi on the opening track, Sunoh. Not Javed Akhtar dropping Swiftian easter eggs, amirite? Our favourite moment was seeing Delnaaz Irani on screen after ages. The Archies isn’t all bad. Khushi Kapoor shines, as does Delnaaz Irani. (Netflix) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here for silver linings. Anna Wintour is dating Bill Nighy, no matter how much he may deny it. Now, a Christmas miracle we never knew we needed: Meryl Streep and Martin Short, who worked on S3 of Only Murders in the Building, might be a thing. Streep and Don Gummer ended their 39-year marriage in 2017. All we’re seeing are great #LoveGoals.