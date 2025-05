Popping culture. Of course, a Kardashian wants in on the protein craze. Khloé is doing it with Khloud Popcorn, dusted with protein-rich seasoning. Frivolous, but we lowkey want some. We’ll eat it while bingeing Jack Reacher or the new John Cena movie. Or while building muscle as we sit perfectly still through six hours of Love Is Blind.

Khloé Kardashian just dropped protein-dusted popcorn. Time to Netflix and Shred? (INSTAGRAM/@KHLOUDFOODS)