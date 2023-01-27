The Brunch round-up: What went down and how it made us feel

We’re blue and green with excitement that Zoe Saldana has become the only actor in history to appear in four movies that have crossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office. Avatar earned $2.9 billion, Avatar: The Way of Water just crossed the $2 billion mark. She was also in Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion). Sit down, DC and other Marvel superheroes. Let Neytiri and Gamora (and a Black actor and mother of three) show you what real success looks like.

Are you still curious about Prince Harry’s Spare?

We’re frankly done hearing about every new detail leaking out of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. It’s now the fastest selling non-fiction book in history. But we’ve been drip-fed the best bits already. He killed how many people in Afghanistan? Did his own father jokingly refer to him as the spare? Why did William knock him to the ground in an argument in 2019? Yawn. Enough about the British Royal Family. Do we really want to know which part of Harry’s anatomy had frostbite on the morning of Kate Middleton’s wedding? Okay maybe we do.

We love love love the @loczniki_official Instagram page. Loczek and Nicki, Polish dancers, play badly simulated NPCs or non-playable characters (the kind you’d see in video games) for fun. That weird blank stare, arms that flail when walking, the constant shaky hovering, the walking into walls, trees, supermarket freezers. Real people playing at being terrible representations of real people. What’s not to love?

Mumbai’s Urban Art Festival, St+art India (Anshuman Poyrekar)

Feel thankful that two fantastic art events in India have a long enough run that we needn’t worry about missing it right this weekend. Mumbai’s Urban Art Festival, St+art India is on all the way into February. The Kochi Biennale wraps up only in April. So, we can check out the works at a slower pace, revisit at leisure and avoid the crowds and the selfie sticks. And not fret about squeezing it all in.

From HT Brunch, January 28, 2023

