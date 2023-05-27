The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re...

Kim Kardashian teamed up with the non-profit REFORM Alliance, to help more than 50 mothers on probation or parole in the US pay off their legal fines and fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kinda impressed with KK. Kim Kardashian teamed up with the non-profit REFORM Alliance, to help more than 50 mothers on probation or parole in the US pay off their legal fines and fees. Most of the women were at risk of being returned to prison or jail, not for a new crime, but for technical violations such as missing a meeting with their probation officer. She’ll might make a good lawyer after all.

Kicking this design.

The FIFA 2026 logo looks like the giant World Cup that’s been slapped on to it looks like an afterthought.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIFA 2026 logo was revealed online, and while it certainly has some nice symmetry, the giant World Cup that’s been slapped on to it looks like an afterthought. Fans are livid, but the design is here to stay. Let’s see how countries integrate the logo into their designs.

Feeling warm and silvery.

The Golden Bachelor, a series in which an eligible senior bachelor dates multiple women in the hopes of finding a partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The creators of reality show The Bachelor have announced The Golden Bachelor, a series in which an eligible senior bachelor dates multiple women in the hopes of finding a partner to share the “sunset years of life” with. No word yet on when it’ll release, but we’re guessing it’ll have to be soon?

Testing love’s limits.

Space Perspective, a space travel company will send you and your betrothed to space to get married.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having your wedding on Earth is so passé. Space Perspective, a space travel company will send you and your betrothed to space to get married. Trips start in 2024 and cost about ₹1 crore. No room for witnesses. Who’s to know if you even wed, then?

Appalled but also fascinated. The new season of Selling Sunset has all the fashion and drama we’ve come to expect from the Los Angeles real-estate market But cast members keep butting their heads into other people’s private businesses. Not cool. Plus, name-calling, absconding bosses, mismanagement -- how is this good LA leadership?

From HT Brunch, May 27, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch