Using Indian embroidery brings about cross-influence, but it’s tricky: Ricardo Sciutto

Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of Italian footwear brand, Sergio Rossi, pointed out how it’s more difficult to understand the market for footwear and jewellery as compared to clothing. “To even build on story-telling is difficult. Sergio has used Indian embroidery so there is cross-influence but it needs to grow as it is still tricky,” he adds.

Salina Ferreti CEO of Falc S.P.A, an Italian shoe manufacturer that owns brand brands such as Naturino, Falcutto, and Voile Blanche, who is also Vice President of the Italian Footwear Association was also on the panel. Ferreti noted that there was much work that needed to be done between the two countries - India is also the second-largest producer of shoes, although it hardly exports any of its products to Italy. With the wedding industry being such a focus, it is surprising that more luxury Italian shoe brands have not looked at the market.

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

