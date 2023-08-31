Weekend Drive: A current affair with Volvo’s C40 Recharge

About 25% of all Volvos sold today are EVs and the Swedish brand says it is on course to meet its stated objective of electrifying its complete range by 2030. To meet this ambitious deadline, a raft of all-new electric cars is in the works. The latest model to roll into showrooms is the Volvo C40 Recharge. It has come in quick succession after the XC40 Recharge, Volvo’s sole but popular all-electric SUV, which accounts for a quarter of all Volvos sold in India.

The C40 Recharge, is essentially the XC40 Recharge re-fashioned into an SUV-coupe and the main differentiator is the swooping roofline, which sets it up apart from the upright stance of the XC40. It’s a lovely looking car with lot of interesting design details such as flowing tail lights, twin spoilers and chunky plastic cladding. It also boasts a whopping 530km range on a single charge, a game-changing 100km enhancement over the XC40 Recharge.

The cabin is a nice mix of textures and muted colours, but what’s unique is that there’s no conventional leather inside. This is the first Volvo to use vegan-friendly materials and fabrics. The truth is, you won’t miss the absence of leather and the interiors are just as well finished as other Volvo models higher up in the range.

Volvo’s signature nine-inch, portrait-oriented screen flanked by tall and slim vertical vents now looks a bit dated compared to the systems used in Mercs and BMWs. The 12.3 inch instrument cluster is sharp, with nice graphics but again doesn’t have the level of customisation offered in other luxury EVs.

The wide front seats are generously cushioned and possibly the most comfortable I’ve experienced in a car south of Rs. 1 crore. That’s not the case in the rear seat, where the backrest is a tad too upright and the sloping roof nibbles into headroom. The boot too has shrunk to 413 litres and spare tyre inside the boot takes up valuable space too.

There’s no stinting on safety features in the C40 Recharge. You get a suite of driver assistance aids and a full five star crash rating. It feels reassuringly stable at speed, smothers bad roads with authority, and its only at low speeds and over sharp edges that the suspension feels jittery and a bit clunky.

The C40 Recharge is hilariously quick, maybe even too quick. But I’m not complaining, just merrily grinning! With 408hp of power and a massive 660Nm of torque, you can’t help but keep stomping on the accelerator pedal.

The C40 Recharge will be bring out the hooligan in you and change your perceptions about Volvos once and for all. Top speed is capped to 180 kph, but honestly, it’s the ferocious acceleration on demand and the ability to overtake just about anything without hesitation that makes the C40 so compelling to drive. The C40 rockets from 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds. That’s way, way faster than anything else in the Rs. 65-70 lakh bracket. For that for money, this super quick, gorgeous looking and well-built SUV coupe is the most desirable EV you can buy.

From HT Brunch, September 2, 2023

