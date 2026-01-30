Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: When zen meets fury

There’s a certain Jekyll-and-Hyde streak to the Porsche Taycan Turbo, and it’s something only an EV can pull off convincingly. One minute it’s smoother than a big automatic Mercedes in traffic, gliding along with barely a whisper. And, when you want to crawl home after a long day, it’s as easy going as a Maruti Alto. No engine fuss, no gearbox theatrics, no hesitation or lurch — just a calm, fluid way of dealing with the daily grind. As a city car, it’s almost disarming. The Taycan Turbo can do 0-100kph in 2.3 seconds. That’s acceleration you normally see in supercars. That’s what makes the Taycan such a genuine daily driver. You don’t feel like you’re driving something highly strung or temperamental. Visibility is good, the driving position is spot on, and the ride — especially on air suspension — is supple enough for broken city roads. The only real worry comes from its low ground clearance. Indian speed breakers pop out of nowhere , and I’ve found myself instinctively reaching for the nose-lift button more often than the volume control. It’s not a gimmick here — it’s survival equipment.

The car has a 500km-plus range, something very few EVs can honestly claim today.

But then comes the other side of the Taycan’s personality. The side you save for empty roads and unsuspecting passengers. My favourite party trick is simple: A clear stretch, a firm grip on the wheel, Sport Plus engaged, boost button pressed — and then just floor it. All hell breaks loose. The surge is instant, violent and utterly addictive. It pins your head to the seatback like you’ve been fired out of a cannon. The best way I can describe it is that moment on a roller coaster when the track suddenly disappears beneath you, except here the horizon itself seems to snap towards the car, like it’s tied to a stretched rubber band. Off the line, the Taycan Turbo is brutally quick. It can do 0-100kph in 2.3 seconds. This is acceleration you normally associate with racing cars, or at least supercars with questionable practicality. And yet, it delivers it with zero drama — no wheelspin, no noise, just pure, relentless thrust. What really seals the deal is that it has brakes to match. The stopping power is immense, progressive and reassuring, which gives you the confidence to use the performance rather than fear it.

The only real worry comes from its low ground clearance. Indian speedbreakers pop out of nowhere.