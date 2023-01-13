Wellness by Luke Coutinho: Manifestations to achieve your goals

You’re blessed with a life, so make it single you out. While it is not your job to stay positive, happy and upbeat all the time, you must follow your own unique path to live life to the fullest. Find your personal power, circle your own passion, discover your happiness within, and manifest to create your own world. Manifesting your dreams and goals lies solely in your hands.

Find yourself

To begin with, you need to connect with your own self to draw energy. The flow of chi doesn’t come from outside sources. It comes from within, when you are plugged into your own soul, not dependent upon externals for energy. It is easy to get disconnected from your own self in daily life. You are busy performing different roles and duties and often lose that important sync with your own self. If you are not connected with yourself, you can’t feel the gratitude for the blessings you already have and are receiving from the universe and, most of the time, you do not know what you want in life. Get in sync with your soul, and understand the depth of your emotions. What you want flows in easily, then.

Know what you want

Set your intention once you identify your goals. You have to know what you want. This carries tremendous power as clarity of thought brings strength and courage. It becomes the core energy that gives you the power and guidance to manifest your goals with courage and conviction. Sifting through your thoughts makes you clear up the chaos; it makes your goals clear. Try digital detox to get here.

When you focus your thoughts, you can begin to manifest to create reality. For instance, if you want to secure admission in a college abroad, then which one, where, and why. Align your resume and statement of purpose, conduct your research into the college circuit. A coveted job profile in a city of your choice? Begin networking and dipping into interviews. Conceiving a baby at this point in your life? Converse with yourself and set your health index in place. It could be anything you want to set your heart to achieving. Say it out loud, write it down and read it aloud with emphasis. The more concise, the better your focus.

Experience the emotions you would feel once your goal turns into reality. How would you feel once you achieve your dream? Imagine the moment, and begin to live like you have realised your goals. This charges you emotionally, making everything you want to feel and experience reality. Be the person who has achieved his or her deepest desire. Being the person who feels your goals, dreams, and desires helps you become that person.

Put in the work

Remember that nothing happens overnight. You cannot expect to realise your dreams by squatting on your haunches and pawning away your time uselessly. Begin by working consistently towards what you want. It is all about maintaining a constant rhythm in your efforts. Keep at it with faith and all your heart. Work, pray, meditate, visualise.

Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. There have been many instances in my life when I have not got what I have worked towards. But there is a learning in this. If it comes true, good. If it doesn’t, there is a reason. The universe is protecting you by redirecting you to something better.

Luke Coutinho practices in the space of Holistic Nutrition—Integrative & Lifestyle Medicine and is the founder of You Care-All about You by Luke Coutinho

From HT Brunch, January 14, 2023

