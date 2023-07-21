Writer and filmmaker, @SinghAnupsyng and @anupsyng

High point in life: Working with some of the finest actors in India.

Low point in life: Irrfan’s passing away.

Currently I am: Watching Tillotama Shome’s Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

An app I check before bed: I have no interest in apps.

Advice I would give my 18-year-old self: Don’t be too patient.

Favourite quote: Being with you and not being with you is the only way I have to measure time (from The Book of Sand by Jorge Luis Borges, 1975).

A trait I despise in people: Making judgements too quickly.

In one word, Bollywood is: Possible. It’s a place where anything can happen.

Get to know... Anup Singh

What’s next: A film based on Saikat Majumdar’s novel, The Firebird.

I won’t leave the house without: Pen and paper. Yes, even today!

Next big splurge: Waiting to return to the great restaurants in India.

A secret skill I have: Listening.

From HT Brunch, July 22, 2023