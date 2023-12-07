Celebrating the year of millets at a tree lighting ceremony

If you wish to attend a Tree Lighting Ceremony, head to ITC Grand Central in Mumbai on December 9. Going the eco-conscious way, the Christmas Tree this year has been made of glass vases filled with various millets such as kuttu, ragi, jowar, barnyard and kangni, creating a visually stunning and sustainable centrepiece. While the event will be attended by diverse audience, including staff, guests and socialites, you can visit the hotel to see the 11.5ft tall on subsequent days too. The lighting ceremony will be accompanied by choir performances.

Christmas Tree at ITC Grand Central

Chef Paul Noronha, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central Mumbai, is excited about presenting a delectable spread of festive delights tailored for the event. Kunal Pahwa, General Manager of the hotel, says, "This annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring a handcrafted millet tree, embodies our commitment to responsible luxury. With 168 hours invested in its in-house creation, it signifies the festive spirit and ushers in hope for a brighter and safer year ahead, complemented by Christmas carols."

