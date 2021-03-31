Home / Lifestyle / Equal gender pay set back a generation by coronavirus pandemic: WEF
lifestyle

Equal gender pay set back a generation by coronavirus pandemic: WEF

While Covid-19 has accelerated automation, lockdowns have hit female-dominated sectors hardest and left women doing more household chores, sapping their productivity.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Representational Image(Pexels)

The pandemic has rolled back years of progress on gender parity for pay, making women wait a generation longer to earn the same as men.

That’s according to a report by the World Economic Forum, which found that at the current pace it will take 135 years for men and women to get the same paycheck for similar work. It echoes concerns raised by Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro about the impact of Covid-19 on women’s careers.

While Covid-19 has accelerated automation, lockdowns have hit female-dominated sectors hardest and left women doing more household chores, sapping their productivity.

The proportion of women in skilled professions has continued to increase. Separate research by the jobs website LinkedIn found that women were less likely to be hired for leadership roles, reversing two years of progress.

One solution could be “skills-based hiring,” where recruiters focus on the potential candidates show rather than their direct work experience and formal qualifications. Measures like that are necessary in sectors like technology. Only 14% of people in cloud computing are female.

Women also are falling behind men in terms of political participation in the workforce in several large countries. Women hold only about a quarter of parliamentary seats and just over a fifth of ministerial positions worldwide. However, gender gaps in education and health have almost closed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kartik Aaryan nails a handstand, says ‘Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai’

South Korean band BTS : Sincerely outraged with Asian hatred. Stop the violence

'Concrete Cowboy' series highlight Philadelphia's oldest Black cowboy culture

Youngsters with inflammatory disease at more deadly risk of heart attacks: Study

The WEF called on business leaders and policy makers to embed gender parity into their plans for the economic recovery from the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP