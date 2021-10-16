Eye strain due to long working hours? Here are yoga tips to improve eye health

Many of us may be taking our eyes for granted in pandemic times when our days begin and end staying glued to screens. If you are experiencing headaches, burning, watery or dry eyes or blurred vision after long hours of looking at your computer, laptop or phone screen, you should immediately take measures to improve your eye health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to eye strain, people may also develop sensitivity to light, find it difficult to concentrate or have hard time keeping their eyes open.

"Long working hours sitting in front of the computer screen results in the build-up of stress for the eyes. When your eyes are tired, it affects productivity and leads to physical and mental fatigue. With these screens taking up so much of our visual attention, we must find some alternative healing techniques to help us recover and keep our eyes stress free and relaxed," says renowned Yoga expert Grand Master Akshar.

ALSO READ: World Sight Day: 7 easy tips to keep your eyes healthy

The Yoga guru suggests tips to reduce eye strain and certain Yoga asanas to keep our eyes stress free and improve our vision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tips to take care of your eyes

* Reduce the amount of screen time at all cost if you do not want your precious eyes to suffer

* You can try taking frequent short breaks instead of sitting for long periods of time in front of a computer.

* Avoid using dim lighting when reading

* Avoid fluorescent lights as they can also weaken your vision

Here are five asanas that you can easily practice during your office hours as they don't take much time.

Utkatasana

Utkatasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Begin with Samasthithi. Join palms to form Namaste at your heart chakra and raise your arms up. Bend your knees and slowly lower your pelvis. Ensure that your pelvis is parallel to the floor with a 90-degree bend at the knees. Align your ankles and knees in one straight line. Focus your gaze towards your Namaskar. Ensure that your spine remains erect. Repeat 5 times and hold for 30 seconds each time.

Samakonasana

Samakonasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Extend your arms straight up. Join your palms and point your fingers up. Slowly tilt your upper body forward at your pelvis. Lower your upper body until it is parallel to the ground. Try to keep your legs straight with a very slight bend at the knees. Ensure that your back is not hunched and your spine is straight. Focus your gaze forward. Remain in this posture for 30 seconds.

Tadasana

Tadasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stand tall with big toes touching and heels together. Draw in your abdomen and relax your shoulders down and back. Breathe 5-8 times while actively engaging your leg muscles. It's a great pose for seniors to keep their postures tall and strong.

Padahastasana

Padahastasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed. Place palms on either side of feet. With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest with your thighs. Hold this asana for a while.

Kaliasana

Kaliasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spread your feet wide and toes pointing at an outward angle. Sit into a deep, low squat. Back should be kept straight. Lift your arms up bringing them parallel with your shoulders. Bend them at the elbow and open your palms up to the sky.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter