10 Bollywood-inspired sarees you can shop for your next glam look; Enjoy discounted prices during Great Freedom Sale

There is something about a Bollywood saree that makes even the simplest outfit feel instantly glamorous. From dreamy georgettes and glossy satins to the romantic drapes seen in modern Hindi films, the saree has always been one of Bollywood's favourite style statements.

10 Bollywood-inspired sarees you can shop for your next glam look (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The good news is that you don't need a film stylist or a designer wardrobe to recreate that aesthetic. Soft fabrics, understated embellishment, statement blouses and carefully chosen drapes can give your look that familiar Bollywood-inspired finish.

If you're looking to channel the effortless romance of Alia Bhatt, Kajol or other Bollywood style icons, these sarees are worth browsing.

Bollywood-inspired sarees:

If you loved the romantic, larger-than-life saree styling in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, this printed pure georgette option is an easy way to recreate that aesthetic. The lightweight fabric creates the soft, fluid drape associated with contemporary Bollywood sarees, while the print adds enough detail to keep the outfit visually interesting.

Style tip: Pair it with a fitted blouse, statement earrings and soft waves.

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Floral sarees have long been a Bollywood wardrobe staple, particularly when the brief is romantic and feminine rather than heavily traditional. This Sidhidata georgette saree brings that same easy glamour through its floral print and fluid fabric.

It's the sort of saree that can work for everything from a festive lunch to a wedding-related celebration.

Style tip: Keep the blouse simple and let the floral print take centre stage.

For those who prefer a more classic Bollywood silhouette, this woven saree offers an easy foundation for dressing up. Its relatively simple base means you can experiment with the blouse, jewellery and drape to create a more personalised look.

Think old-school Bollywood glamour with a contemporary styling twist.

Style tip: Add a sleeveless blouse, bold earrings and a structured clutch.

Crushed textures instantly add movement to a saree. This tri-colour georgette style has a more dramatic quality that makes it particularly suited to evening plans and celebrations.

The texture does most of the styling work, so you don't need to overload the look with accessories.

Style tip: Pair with metallic heels and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle.

Few fabrics deliver instant Bollywood drama quite like satin. Its glossy finish catches the light beautifully, making this saree particularly suited to parties, receptions and evening celebrations.

The silver woven border adds just enough definition to the otherwise sleek silhouette, keeping the look glamorous without making it overly traditional.

Style tip: Style with a statement blouse, silver earrings and a compact clutch.

Minimalist Bollywood sarees can be just as striking as heavily embellished ones. This plain georgette style takes inspiration from the sleek, understated saree looks often seen on celebrity red carpets.

The beauty is in the styling: a simple saree becomes instantly elevated when paired with the right blouse and accessories.

Style tip: Go for a statement blouse, slick bun and dramatic earrings.

This saree takes inspiration from Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani aesthetic, where classic Indian dressing met playful, contemporary styling.

The plain georgette fabric makes it versatile enough to reinterpret in your own way, whether you prefer a traditional drape or a more modern pre-pleated silhouette.

Style tip: Pair with a contrasting blouse and layered bangles for a more Bollywood-inspired finish.

If you're after the quintessential Bollywood plain saree, this StyleScope option keeps things simple. The pure georgette construction lends itself to the soft, body-skimming drape that has become synonymous with modern celebrity saree styling.

It's a particularly good canvas for experimenting with statement blouses.

Style tip: Try a corset-style blouse, delicate jewellery and pointed heels.

Another option inspired by the saree styling of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, this printed georgette version leans into the colourful, glamorous side of Bollywood fashion.

The print gives the outfit plenty of personality while the lightweight fabric keeps the overall look fluid rather than bulky.

Style tip: Choose one colour from the print for your blouse and accessories to keep the outfit cohesive.

Not everyone wants to spend half an hour getting their pleats right. This Ekasya ready-to-wear saree offers a more convenient way to recreate the polished Bollywood look without the usual draping drama.

The soft georgette finish keeps the silhouette graceful, while the ready-to-wear construction makes it particularly useful for parties, dinners and last-minute occasions.

Style tip: Add statement earrings and a small clutch to complete the look.

How to get the Bollywood saree look right

The easiest way to make a saree feel Bollywood-inspired is to focus on the styling rather than piling on embellishment.

A fitted or statement blouse can completely transform a simple saree. Soft waves, a sleek bun or a polished ponytail can further change the mood, while statement earrings often do more for the outfit than layering several pieces of jewellery.

And when it comes to the drape, don't underestimate the power of neat pleats and a well-positioned pallu. That's often what separates a regular saree look from one that feels properly red-carpet ready.

Whether you prefer Alia Bhatt's colourful Rocky Aur Rani aesthetic, Kiara Advani's minimalist glamour or the timeless romance of floral georgettes, these Bollywood-inspired sarees offer plenty of ways to bring a little filmi fashion into your own wardrobe.

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Bollywood sarees: FAQs How can I recreate a Bollywood-inspired saree look? Choose a fluid fabric such as georgette or satin and pair it with a fitted or statement blouse. Add polished hair, statement earrings and a sleek clutch for a more glamorous finish.

Are ready-to-wear sarees good for recreating celebrity-inspired looks? Yes. Ready-to-wear sarees can help achieve a polished drape with less effort, making them particularly useful for parties, dinners and occasions when you want to get dressed quickly.

Can I wear a Bollywood-inspired saree to a wedding? Absolutely. Choose a richer fabric or embellished blouse and pair it with statement jewellery and heels for weddings, receptions and festive celebrations.

Which sarees are best for a Bollywood-inspired look? Plain georgette, floral prints, crushed textures and glossy satin sarees work particularly well for recreating the soft, glamorous aesthetic often seen in Bollywood styling.

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