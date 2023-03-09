10 Effortless and chic hairstyles to try with your straightener

Are you tired of the same old hairstyle every day? Do you want to switch things up and try something new? Look no further than your trusty straightener! Gone are the days of using your straightener solely for straightening your hair. With the right techniques, you can create beautiful waves, curls, and even voluminous styles with just a few passes of your straightener. With just a little creativity and practice, you can achieve a variety of easy and chic hairstyles that will have you turning heads. From sleek and straight to bouncy waves, there are endless possibilities with your straightener. Get ready to elevate your hair game with these 10 easy and chic hairstyles that are sure to impress. (Also read: Men’s hairstyles and how to work them for your face shape )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Sonal Hankare, Head of Marketing and Vipul Chudasama, Creative Director, Ikonic Professional, shared ten stylish step-by-step hairstyles that you can easily get with straighteners.

1. Straightening

This classic hairstyle is timeless and easy to achieve. Simply straighten your hair with your straight heat protectant to avoid heat damage. (Instagram/@aslisona)

Move part of the head from ear to ear, starting with the first section behind, going horizontally through the sections, to the top of the head. Do not take apart wider than the plate. Spray on a thermal protection spray and comb. When using the Hair Straightening machine, slowly pull along the comb from root to tip at a constant pace. Squeeze the edges a little to make them smooth.

2. Messy beach waves

For a relaxed, beachy look, wrap sections of your hair around your straightener and twist it as you glide down the length of your hair. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Take a large vertical cut and work away from your face. Start near the root with the bottom of the hair styler facing up and twist at a 360-degree angle. In the upper section, we will start at the cheekbone level. When you're done, roughen it, but rub the waves with your fingers to create a messy and tousled texture. Use dry shampoo or salt spray for a matte texture.

3. Vintage waves

Vintage waves are a classic hairstyle that's perfect for a special occasion or just a night out. (Instagram)

Repeat the steps for Look 2, but don't roughen the waves. Instead, split the dressing or paddle brush with a gloss spray and brush the shaft to join the shaft into one unit.

4. Glamour girls

This classic hairstyle is perfect for a glamourous night out. Start by creating a deep side part, then use a straightener to create soft, loose waves. (Instagram/@tarasutaria)

This is a great way to cheat with a bouncing blow dryer. Starting from the route, rotate the styler 360 degrees and pull it up for route lifting. Fix the curl and harden it. Take it down and brush it with a paddle brush.

5. Crimped waves

Crimped waves are a fun and unique hairstyle that can add a lot of texture and dimension to your look. (Instagram)

Plait a random piece of hair from top to tip, leaving 12 inches of root resistance. Sprinkle a light mist on the hairspray and let it dry. Clamp the plait in place, flatten it, lift it several times, and then let it cool. Untangle each plait and finger through.

6. Polished ponytail

A polished ponytail is a classic and elegant hairstyle that's perfect for any occasion. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Divide the hair into the middle or the bottom. Straighten like a hairstyle Tilt your head back to brush the ponytail and secure it with a ribbon. Take a random piece of hair and rotate it 180 degrees in different directions around the styler to create a sophisticated flick at the tip. Matte with sea salt spray to give a double texture to the shiny roots.

7. 20s faux bob

Faux bob is a fun and playful hairstyle that can give you the look of a short bob without actually having to cut your hair. (HT Gallery)

Start with straight hair and take a fine horizontal section. Starting near the root, clamp the hair in place and use a short clip to thread the hair through the S-shaped styler. Finish the edges with a twist for the perfect finger wave. Use a paddle brush to lightly brush your hair and secure both ends up and down to create a faux bob.

8. Grungy bends

Grungy bends are loose, tousled waves that can give you an edgy and effortless look. (Instagram)

Take a fairly large and random vertical section, place the styler at the eye line, hold it at a 45-degree angle and clamp diagonally across the hair. When hair is clamped, turn the hair styler 180 degrees and leave for a second, bring down the hair 2 inches and rotate it 180 degrees in the opposite direction, then leave it again for 1 second. Repeat along the hair to give it a messy look at the edges. Massage the hair at the roots and rub the tips to give it a grimy texture. Add sea salt spray or dry shampoo for a matte finish.

9. Soft retro curls

Soft retro curls are a timeless and glamorous hairstyle that can add a touch of vintage flair to your look. (Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Take a horizontal section. The size depends on the size of the curl. Curl the hair around the two fingers, from the edge up. Push the last hair between your fingers and pull it out. Fix it in place with a hair styler and fix it in place while cooling. Repeat in the other sections. Loosen it with your finger and brush it.

10. Intensify beach waves on long hair

Intensifying beach waves can give you a more defined and voluminous version of the classic beachy waves. (Instagram/@imouniroy)

Are you ready for a two-minute hack that will change your life? Twist the hair into two sections and then move the curling irons down to add a nice beach texture to the curls. You can also braid your hair and then use a flat iron to set the waves.

