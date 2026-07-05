Dressing for work doesn't have to mean choosing between comfort and style. The right kurta set can make getting ready every morning incredibly easy while helping you look polished throughout the day. Lightweight fabrics, breathable cottons, subtle prints and elegant embroidery have become staples of the modern work wardrobe, proving that office dressing can be practical without feeling boring.

10 Kurta sets under ₹1,500 that are perfect and chic enough for the long office days (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

You don't have to spend a fortune. With Amazon offering several stylish kurta sets under ₹1,500, it's possible to build an office wardrobe that's comfortable, versatile and budget-friendly. Whether you prefer classic straight silhouettes, breezy Anarkalis or contemporary co-ord styles, these picks are designed to work from Monday meetings to casual Fridays.

Kurta sets for work

This Anarkali set offers the perfect balance between elegance and practicality. The rayon fabric drapes beautifully, creating a flattering silhouette that remains comfortable throughout long office hours. The subtle print keeps the outfit professional while adding enough personality to stand out from basic workwear. Paired with matching pants and a coordinated dupatta, it's a complete outfit that requires very little styling.

Style tip: Pair with nude block heels, a sleek tote and pearl studs.

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Solid-coloured kurta sets are timeless office essentials, and this Aurelia set is no exception. The rayon fabric feels soft against the skin while the palazzo pants allow unrestricted movement throughout busy workdays. Its clean silhouette makes it incredibly versatile, allowing you to accessorise differently depending on your schedule, whether it's client meetings or after-work dinners.

Style tip: Add a statement watch and minimal silver jewellery for a sophisticated office look.

Embroidery doesn't always have to be festive. This A-line kurta features subtle detailing that enhances the outfit without making it look too dressy for work. The A-line silhouette flatters most body types while allowing excellent comfort and ease of movement. It's ideal for professionals who prefer elegant ethnic wear with understated charm.

Style tip: Pair with classic juttis and a structured handbag.

Hot weather calls for breathable fabrics, and this pure cotton sleeveless set is made exactly for that. The coordinated palazzo pants give it a contemporary co-ord feel while maintaining an ethnic aesthetic. Comfortable enough for all-day wear yet polished enough for meetings, it's a summer office staple you'll repeatedly reach for.

Style tip: Layer with a lightweight cotton stole if your workplace prefers sleeved outfits.

If you enjoy graceful silhouettes without sacrificing comfort, this printed Anarkali deserves attention. The rayon fabric flows beautifully while remaining lightweight enough for everyday office wear. Its coordinated pants and dupatta make dressing effortless, while the elegant print keeps the overall look refined.

Style tip: Finish with low block heels and a sleek ponytail.

Schiffli embroidery instantly elevates even the simplest outfits, and this cotton kurta set showcases it beautifully. The straight-cut silhouette keeps the look professional while the breathable fabric makes it comfortable through long workdays. It's a great choice for offices where smart ethnic dressing is part of the culture.

Style tip: Pair with tan sandals and a leather office tote.

Few embroidery styles feel as timeless as Chikankari. This Kaari kurta set combines traditional craftsmanship with a work-friendly silhouette that looks elegant without feeling overdressed. The chiffon dupatta adds softness while the straight pants keep the outfit structured and polished.

Style tip: Style with pearl earrings and neutral makeup for understated elegance.

This embroidered viscose blend set offers a slightly dressier option that's still appropriate for office wear. The V-neckline adds a flattering touch while the coordinated palazzos provide exceptional comfort throughout the day. It's perfect for presentation days, festive office celebrations or important meetings.

Style tip: Pair with pointed flats and a structured satchel.

Mirrorwork can easily become overwhelming, but this kurta keeps the detailing subtle enough for office environments. The fit-and-flare silhouette offers beautiful movement while maintaining a neat appearance. It feels festive without crossing into occasion wear, making it ideal for Fridays or festive office celebrations.

Style tip: Skip heavy jewellery and let the mirrorwork become the highlight.

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Kurta sets: FAQs Which fabric is best for office-wear kurta sets? Cotton, rayon, and viscose are the best choices for office wear as they're breathable, lightweight, and comfortable enough for long working hours.

Are kurta sets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 good quality? Many affordable brands now offer excellent quality fabrics, comfortable fits, and stylish designs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500, making them ideal for building a budget-friendly work wardrobe.

How can I style a kurta set to make it look more formal? Pair it with a structured tote bag, closed-toe flats or block heels, minimal jewellery, and a sleek hairstyle. Keeping accessories understated creates a polished office-ready look.

Can Anarkali kurta sets be worn to the office? Yes. Opt for Anarkali sets with subtle prints or minimal embroidery in soft colours. They look elegant while still being professional for most workplaces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.