10 Nike running shoes that provide cushioning and comfort for your morning runs

A good morning run feels far better when your shoes work with you instead of against you. The right pair can keep your feet comfortable, absorb impact smoothly, and help you settle into a steady rhythm without distractions. Nike has plenty of running shoes made for different kinds of runners, from beginners heading out for short jogs to regular runners clocking longer distances every week. Some pairs focus on plush cushioning, while others keep things light and responsive for quicker movement.

Nike running shoes with cushioned soles and airy mesh uppers add comfort and support to relaxed early morning training sessions. (Canva.com)

Breathable mesh uppers, supportive midsoles, and flexible outsoles also make a noticeable difference during warm morning runs. If you are planning to refresh your running gear, these Nike running shoes are worth adding to your shortlist for comfort, support, and everyday ease.

How to pick the right Nike running shoes for your runs

Pick soft cushioned shoes for relaxed jogs, recovery runs, and daily walks.

Lightweight pairs with responsive foam work well for quicker runs and speed training.

Choose breathable mesh uppers to keep feet cooler during warm morning runs.

Look for a roomy fit if you prefer extra comfort around the toes.

Good arch support can help improve comfort during longer running sessions.

Check outsole grip for better stability on roads, pavements, and slightly uneven surfaces.

Flexible midsoles usually feel smoother during everyday runs and casual training.

Try shoes based on your usual running distance and weekly routine.

Nike running shoe technology explained

Nike combines React foam, Cushlon cushioning, Air units, Flyknit uppers, and breathable mesh to improve comfort, responsiveness, airflow, grip, and stability during runs.

1.

Nike Men Air Zoom Pegasus 41 White/Black-Volt Ice-Barely Vol...

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 is built for runners who want soft comfort with a responsive feel during everyday road runs. Dual Air Zoom units and ReactX foam create smooth energy return, while the lighter engineered mesh upper keeps airflow steady. It feels supportive, breathable, and comfortable enough for regular morning training sessions and daily mileage.

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2.

Nike Men Air Max Invigor Black/Volt-Dark Grey-Cool Grey Runn...

{{^usCountry}} The Nike Air Max Invigor mixes sporty style with everyday running comfort. Inspired by the classic Air Max 95, this pair features breathable mesh uppers and responsive Max Air cushioning for softer landings. The lightweight build feels easy on the feet, while the durable rubber outsole adds dependable grip for regular runs and daily wear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nike Air Max Invigor mixes sporty style with everyday running comfort. Inspired by the classic Air Max 95, this pair features breathable mesh uppers and responsive Max Air cushioning for softer landings. The lightweight build feels easy on the feet, while the durable rubber outsole adds dependable grip for regular runs and daily wear. {{/usCountry}}

3.

Nike Men V5 RNR Black/Black-Anthracite-Smoke Grey Running Sh...

The Nike V5 RNR brings the early 2000s running style into everyday wear with a lightweight and comfortable feel. Breathable mesh uppers, plush collar lining, and a soft foam midsole help keep feet comfortable through runs and long hours on the move. The chunky retro design also adds a sporty street style edge.

4.

Nike Men M AIR MAX BIA Midnight Navy/SAIL-Obsidian Running S...

The Nike Air Max Bia is made for easy everyday comfort with a sporty casual look. Its breathable mesh upper keeps airflow steady, while the Max Air unit in the heel adds soft cushioning and bounce. A foam midsole and durable waffle outsole help make long walks, errands, and daily wear feel far more comfortable.

5.

Nike Mens Revolution 7 Running Shoes

The Nike Revolution 7 is designed for runners who enjoy soft cushioning and dependable everyday comfort. Its foam midsole creates a smooth ride, while the roomier forefoot gives toes extra space during longer runs. Added heel padding improves comfort, and the grippy outsole helps maintain stability on roads, inclines, and uneven pavements.

6.

Nike Mens Quest 5 Sail/Total Orange-Thunder Blue Running Sho...

The Nike Quest 5 is a solid pick for runners looking for soft comfort and everyday support. Its responsive foam midsole adds plush cushioning underfoot, while the breathable upper helps keep feet cool during runs. The durable rubber outsole offers reliable grip across different surfaces, making it suitable for regular training and casual jogs.

7.

Nike Revolution 7-Wolf Grey/Volt-Smoke GREY-BLACK-FB2207-002...

The Nike Revolution 7 offers dependable comfort for everyday runs with a soft foam midsole and breathable mesh upper. Its lightweight feel helps keep your stride smooth, while the durable rubber outsole adds reliable grip on roads and pavements. A simple, supportive option for regular training and daily movement sessions.

8.

Nike Waffle NAV

The Nike Waffle Nav blends vintage running style with easy everyday comfort. Lifted foam midsoles add soft cushioning, while suede overlays and textile underlays create a classic sporty look. The iconic waffle outsole offers dependable traction, and breathable heel perforations help keep feet comfortable during walks, casual runs, and daily wear.

9.

Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes (HM9594-002_9)

The Nike Run Defy is built for runners who prefer a lightweight and breathable feel during everyday training. Responsive cushioning helps add comfort and energy return with each step, while the mesh upper improves airflow on warmer runs. A durable rubber outsole provides dependable traction, making this pair suitable for roads, pavements, and casual fitness sessions.

10.

Nike Men AIR Winflo 11 Summit White/Black-Bright Crimson Run...

The Nike Winflo 11 delivers soft cushioning with a responsive feel for comfortable everyday runs. Cushlon 3.0 foam and a full length Nike Air unit create smooth energy return, while the engineered mesh upper keeps airflow steady. Its spacious forefoot and elastic midfoot band help create a supportive fit during longer running sessions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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