11th hour promotions: Tamannaah Bhatia ups summer fashion in 51k floral maxi

Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been flitting across the country for the promotions of her upcoming webseries 11th hour. The actor recently took to her Instagram feed to share images of herself looking stunning in a floral printed maxi dress really bringing "that summer feeling" to her fans. Tamannaah's look was styled by Bollywood celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover for the press meet for her upcoming series. The pink, floral printed, chiffon maxi dress was a wide sweet heart neckline and full-sleeved bishop sleeves, it had a cinched waist and the actor paired the dress with pink kitten heels. ThTamannaah had her hair up in a bun and sported minimal dewy make-up. The Euphoria Silk Chiffon dress by Leo and Lin is priced at AUD 899 ( ₹51,244) on the Australian brand's website and is part of their Resort 2021 "FEMME RHAPSODY" collection. She accessorized her look with jewellery by Motifs by Surabhi Didwania and Sonya Shaikh.

On the professional front, other than her web series, 11th Hour, in which she plays a businesswoman trying to save her company on the verge of liquidation, Tamannaah will also be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their upcoming movie release Bole Chudiyan. She also has a number of Telugu films in the pipeline, including F3, Seetimaarr and That Is Mahalakshmi.