5 Korean makeup ideas for everyday wear

It’s not just Korean dramas that have taken the world by storm, Korean beauty and makeup is equally popular among millenials and Gen Z. Most of the trends encourage embracing minimal makeup and natural beauty. Here are some of them for you to try:

Puppy Eyeliner

Popularly known as puppy dog eyeliner, this K-style creates an illusion of a bigger and more rounded eye. Draw a thin line across the eyelids and extend the flick at a slight upward angle. The flick of your eyeliner has to be slightly lower than your lash line. Using liquid eyeliner for this.

Apply berry/mauve shade lipstick, concentrating on the centre part of your lips.

Deep Berry Lips

For the sexy deep berry look, keep the face makeup very minimal by using bronze colour on cheeks and subtle highlighter. Do highlight the nose properly for that edgy touch. Apply berry/mauve shade lipstick, concentrating on the centre part of your lips. The idea is to create a fresh, luminous look with the lips as the highlight.

It’s about creating a cute look, where face features are not sharpened.

Peach And Pink Blush

To ace this look, add liquid highlighter in the foundation to create a dewy base. Use peach blush for naturally flushed out cheeks and a very soft pink lipstick. It’s about creating a cute look, where face features are not sharpened. That’s why you can use blush liberally on cheeks. Use cool tone eyeshadow for this look.

To enhance the whole look, apply red lipstick with precision and clean edges.

Red Lips And Bare Skin

Moisturize your skin really well before applying foundation. Then apply shimmery primer and one layer of foundation using a brush. The idea is to keep skin fresh and natural. To enhance the whole look, apply red lipstick with precision and clean edges. To make sure that your lips look sharper, use a darker tone of foundation on the edges.

Apply only one shade of matte eyeshadow across your lids.

Minimal Eyeshadow

Korean eyeshadow style is simple and straightforward. There’s no mixing of colours. Apply only one shade of matte eyeshadow across your lids. To throw in a hint of glam, add a bit of shimmer or glitter to your lids.

With inputs from Shilpa Malhotra, make-up artist.

