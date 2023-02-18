5 winter styling mistakes everyone should avoid

Winter is a season in which staying warm is a top priority, but that does not mean you have to sacrifice style for comfort. Dressing up for winter can be challenging, and it's easy to make some common mistakes when it comes to winter styling. In this article, we will discuss the five most common winter styling mistakes that everyone should avoid. These tips are given by our experts to make your winter full of style. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can elevate your winter style and stay warm and cosy throughout the season.

Vaishali Kumar, Fashion Designer and founder of Aattires Boutique, shared with HT Lifestyle, five most common winter styling mistakes that you must avoid.

1. Avoid colourful layering

Although there is no hard and fast rule that says you should avoid colourful layering, in many situations, it is better to go with more neutral or muted colours. E.g., if you are layering multiple patterns or prints in your outfit, it may be best to stick with more neutral colours to avoid a clash of patterns.

2. Avoid bare ankles

In some situations, exposed ankles can look out of place or inappropriate. For instance, if you are wearing formal bare ankles would make you feel incomplete. Moreover, in winter, temperatures can drop significantly, and exposed ankles can be susceptible to the cold.

3. Try a coat with ethnic clothes

Layering with a coat is a popular choice for many people when it comes to styling ethnic wear like a saree. A coat adds a layer of sophistication and elegance to your look. Ethnic wear is often associated with festive or formal occasions, and a coat can elevate your outfit to match the occasion.

4. Avoid wearing too many clothes

If you are someone who has a bucky body try avoiding too many layers as it may make you feel even heavier. You can also go for jackets with belts or simply add a belt to your outfit. This would highlight your waist and create an illusion of a slim body.

5. Avoid colourful socks

While styling your outfit, try avoiding colourful socks as they can clash with your outfit and can also distract from your overall look. Additionally, they can be considered unfit or too casual for certain occasions.

This was all about winter styling mistakes everyone should avoid. We hope this article helped you understand what should not be done when dressing up in the winter season. But, one should remember that styling is meant to be fun and you are free to play around and develop your own style.

