6 innovative ways to recycle your old clothes

Fashion evolves quickly, and it is impossible to buy new clothing every other week in order to stay up with trends. We frequently shop mindlessly, which not only leaves a mess in our closets but also makes it challenging to manage or find clothes. Prior to making a purchase of new clothes, it's vital to declutter and remove outdated or old clothing. We are frequently left wondering what to do with old clothing that no longer fits or is faded or ripped. Recycling old clothes is also a climate friendly option as the majority of used clothing is disposed of in landfills. Recycling old clothing helps the environment by saving energy, money, and lowering our overall carbon footprint. Consequently, here are six practical alternatives for you to recycle your unwanted clothing. (Also read: Upcycled clothing is getting popular in India )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Jeans and pants

The fabric of jeans and pants is often made of durable, robust materials that are sustainable and simple to recycle. Therefore, sort out your old denim bottoms and cut them in half to transform them into cool summer shorts. After cutting, be sure to fold the edges in and sew them. Alternatively, you can leave the edges unfinished for a chick or a fashionable appearance. The leftover fabrics can be used to create beautiful bags. This will not only help in reducing the usage of plastic bag but will also save money.

2. Graphic T shirts

Everybody enjoys collecting graphic T-shirts featuring their favourite musicians, cartoons, or TV shows. T-shirts are typically cheap to purchase but fade easily after a few washes. You can reuse them in a variety of ways rather than throwing them away. You can turn an old, baggy T-shirt into a halter-neck top or a dress by adding a chunky belt. If you have a T-shirt with your favourite graphic and want to preserve it, simply cut out the design and tape it within a picture frame. It's unique, reasonably priced, and can be done in seconds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Old sarees and dupattas

We usually have stacks of old sarees or dupattas which are either outdated or just torn. Sort out the clothing items made of thick or reusable fabrics, like silk. Instead of purchasing a new dress fabric, you might turn it into a stylish suit or evening gown. Since dupattas typically feature light materials, you can create a shrug out of dupattas with attractive floral or geometric prints. If your saree has fancy borders, sequins, beautiful laces, or embroidery, you can cut off enough fabric for the lehenga and use the remaining material to construct a blouse or dupatta. If there is any extra fabric left, you can also use it to make a saree bag. Similarly you can transform it into skirts, kaftan , capes, jacket or what not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Ripped jeans

You may give your favourite pair of jeans a fresh look by making them distressed if they are torn or shredded. Simply take off the rear pockets and split the center seam at the back. After that, simply stitch everything back together. You will be ready to rock it if you wear it with a leather jacket and boots. To experiment, try covering the ripped jeans with embroidered, floral, or netted patches. It will be original, chic, and easy to create.

5. Winter fabrics

Old, fluffy winter fabrics can take on a variety of new forms. It can be used to create a nice and warm pillow cover that is ideal for a winter evening, or it can be used to create a hand warmer. By using this method, you can essentially upcycle any old sweater or cardigan. If you love hot coffee on cold mornings then a comfortable knitted mug out of an old piece of cloth is another option. This will keep your beverage warm without transferring the heat to your hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Tie-Dye style

Tie-dye is one of the trendiest style now a days and its a great way to reuse your old plain Teas. It's is fun and easy to do art. Just get an old polyester or cotton T shirt and your favourite choice of dyes, fold and twist the shirt in a bucket with colour dye and your quirky tie-dye T shirt is ready. One of the best thing about Tie-dye shirt is that you can customize the colours according to your choice. They are stylish, trendy and can be worn in multiple ways.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON