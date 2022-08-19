6 trendy handbags you must have in your collection

Handbags are women's best friend. Without the ideal purse, no look is complete. There ia a wide range of options to choose and for every situation and every clothing, there is a handbag. No woman in the entire world would claim that one handbag is sufficient for her needs. Women enjoy purchasing bags and filling their closets with a variety of purses. When done well, handbag shopping can be viewed as an art form. No matter how much you might want it, buying every bag you see is neither practical nor affordable. However, there are a select few stylish bags that might complement the majority of your clothes. Here are 6 trendiest handbags that you must include in your handbag collection. (Also read: Valentine’s Day: Best handbags for that perfect date)

Knitted handbag

In your closet, you must keep a crocheted handbag. They may add style to any basic clothing and appear chic. (pexels)

In your closet, you must keep a crocheted handbag. They may add style to any basic clothing and appear chic. It goes well with nearly every casual attire, from maxi dresses to denim. It is primarily made of organic materials and is also environmentally friendly. This purse is ideal for you if you enjoy a bohemian vibe. Even if the purse isn't a part of your regular wardrobe, its sandy-beige tone and additions of beads, fringe, and seashells make it the perfect accessory to pack for a trip.

2. Tote bag

Millennials like to carry their whole world in their neutral coloured Tote bags. It goes with everything, can be taken everywhere from the office to after-work drinks; it's timeless and practical. (Photo by Guido Coppa on Unsplash)

Totes have a very cozy charm and are typically made of thinner materials and cotton fabrics. They are comfortable to carry even though they are rather huge. They are ideal for everyday use, particularly for shopping. A tote bag may accommodate all of your necessities, including clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, and other items. It's a perfect accessory if you like to carry many things in a handbag.

3. Shoulder bag

Shoulder bags make for a classy pick which can be carried to both casual and formal events. (HT Gallery)

A 90s fashion comeback item is the traditional shoulder bag. It makes a classy accent to events at work or at parties. Usually, it is lightweight and portable. There are many different colours available. When purchasing shoulder bags, neutral colours are best because they blend with the majority of your clothes. They can be carried on the shoulder or the arm and range in size from medium to large.

4. Fanny bags

When you want to keep your hands free or carry around your belongings without worrying about them spilling out, waist bags are fantastic. (HT Gallery)

When you want to keep your hands free or carry around your belongings without worrying about them spilling out, waist bags are fantastic. It can be worn on one shoulder or around your waist. Since you may use waist packs to carry about smaller objects, they are beneficial in a variety of circumstances. You might even use it to carry your phone and music player while running. People of all ages can utilise waist bags, which are also stylish accessories. You may choose the style you want without spending a lot of money because they come in a variety of styles. They come in a variety of designs that are simple to alter so you may make them fit your particular taste.

5. Bucket bags

Bucket bags are used to carry any lightweight items or supplies . When travelling, bucket bags can be used to store a variety of items. (Pinterest)

Bucket bags are used to carry any lightweight items or supplies . When travelling, bucket bags can be used to store a variety of items. It is useful because it may serve as a cross-body bag and stores all of your essentials. It looks great with both casual and all-black attire. The charm and distinctive appeal of this fashion accessory, which comes in a variety of styles and designs, is unmatched. This bag is a definite necessity that will spice up and add variety to your handbag collection. These bags are suitable for use at work, social gatherings, and casual hangout.

6. Micro bags

Micro bags have established themselves as modern classics. The size is ideal for today's lifestyles. (Pinterest)

Like fashionable clutches, tiny handhelds, tiny crossbodies, and extremely small shoulder bags may be little and only be able to fit a lipstick and a credit card. However, they may definitely add some glitz to any ensemble. These statement accessories are the hottest handbags on the market, therefore you need to add one to your collection. Micro bags have established themselves as modern classics. The size is ideal for today's lifestyles.

