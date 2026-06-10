7 sunscreen body lotions with SPF to keep your skin soft and sun-protected in summer

Sun damage is not just limited to your face. No matter how covered you are, the moment you step out, your body needs sun protection too. This is why keeping a sunscreen body lotion handy in your bag becomes crucial. Unlike your regular moisturisers, these multi-benefit lotions provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays while deeply nourishing the skin throughout the day.

Best sunscreen body lotion with SPF 50(Freepik)

Most of these body lotions are lightweight and non-sticky. They do not feel heavy on your skin, no matter how much you lather them, making them perfect for every skin type. In addition to this, most of these lotions are infused with skin-benefiting ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter to provide long-lasting hydration along with sun protection.

So, for all of you who have been wanting to buy a sunscreen body lotion, here are 7 options worth exploring.

Top 7 sunscreen body lotions:

The Derma Co sunscreen body lotion is an in-vivo and in-vitro tested sunscreen lotion designed for intense hydration along with broad-spectrum sun protection. This lotion is powered by 1% Hyaluronic Acid, which helps retain moisture and keeps the skin plump and comfortable throughout the day. The lotion is also enriched with glycerin, niacinamide, and vitamin E, which work together to add proper nourishment to the skin. The formula feels lightweight yet nourishing, making it a suitable option for dry skin. Its non-greasy finish allows easy daily application while helping protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Reasons to buy Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates skin Non-greasy and lightweight formula Good for dry skin Broad-spectrum sun protection Suitable for daily use Reasons to avoid May require frequent reapplication outdoors Slightly premium pricing Not ideal for those preferring fragrance-free products

Customer Reviews

Customers often praise this lotion for its moisturising effect and smooth consistency. Many users with dry skin say it keeps their skin hydrated for long hours without irritation. Customers also appreciate that it blends quickly without leaving residue. However, a few reviewers mention that the bottle size feels smaller for the price.

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{{^usCountry}} Mamaearth sunscreen body lotion combines SPF protection with the brightening benefits of Vitamin C and honey that prevent premature ageing, target pigmentation and help restore skin’s natural radiance, along with maintaining the glow. It is also infused with the goodness of carrot seed oil and Raspberry Seed Oil that have antioxidant properties, keeping your skin safe from the harmful rays of the sun. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly without feeling greasy, making it ideal for everyday wear making it suitable for most skin types. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamaearth sunscreen body lotion combines SPF protection with the brightening benefits of Vitamin C and honey that prevent premature ageing, target pigmentation and help restore skin’s natural radiance, along with maintaining the glow. It is also infused with the goodness of carrot seed oil and Raspberry Seed Oil that have antioxidant properties, keeping your skin safe from the harmful rays of the sun. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly without feeling greasy, making it ideal for everyday wear making it suitable for most skin types. {{/usCountry}}

Reasons to buy Contains Vitamin C for brighter-looking skin Lightweight and non-sticky texture Hydrates skin while protecting from UV rays Suitable for daily use Reasons to avoid May feel slightly oily on very humid days Fragrance may not suit sensitive users Reapplication needed for prolonged outdoor exposure

Customer Reviews

Customers appreciate the lotion for its smooth texture and easy absorption. Many buyers mention that it leaves the skin soft without a heavy white cast. Users also like the mild citrus fragrance and affordable pricing. However, some users with oily skin found it slightly sticky in humid weather.

2.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Body Lotion Broad Spectru...

Neutrogena Beach Defence Sunscreen Body Lotion is specifically designed for strong sun protection during outdoor activities, beach outings, and sports. Its lightweight formula provides water-resistant coverage for up to 80 minutes while helping protect the skin from harsh UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen lotion spreads evenly and absorbs quickly, making it convenient for active lifestyles. Suitable for both adults and teens, it delivers reliable sun defence without feeling excessively heavy on the skin.

Reasons to buy Strong broad-spectrum sun protection Water-resistant formula Great for outdoor and beach use Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand Quick absorption Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive compared to local brands Can feel greasy on oily skin Strong fragrance may not suit everyone

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently mention that this sunscreen performs well during beach trips and outdoor sports. Many users appreciate its long-lasting protection and water resistance. Several reviewers note that it prevents tanning effectively when reapplied properly. Some customers, however, report a slightly greasy texture and a strong scent, especially in hot weather.

3.

Blue Nectar SPF 30 PA++ Body Lotion with Body Butter for Wom...

Blue Nectar SPF 30 PA++ Body Lotion combines Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients with sun protection to nourish and protect the skin naturally. This sunscreen lotion provides hydration while shielding the skin from daily sun exposure. This sunscreen body lotion contains hydrating ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter and natural oils, that nourish and hydrate the skin while also protecting it from the sun. These ingredients not only provide moisture to the skin but also lock it in, keeping the skin hydrated. Its gentle formula is designed to maintain skin softness and improve texture over time. Suitable for regular use, it offers a balance between skincare nourishment and sun defence with a comfortable, non-heavy finish.

Reasons to buy Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients Hydrating and nourishing formula Suitable for everyday wear Lightweight texture Mild and pleasant fragrance Reasons to avoid SPF 30 may be low for harsh sunlight Not highly water-resistant Premium pricing for quantity offered

Customer Reviews

Customers enjoy the lotion’s natural feel and moisturising properties. Many users say it leaves their skin smooth and healthy-looking without excessive stickiness. Some users also appreciate its subtle fragrance and herbal formulation. However, a few argue that the SPF could be stronger for outdoor summer use, while others expect faster absorption.

4.

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion ...

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Sunscreen Lotion is formulated with nourishing prebiotic oat to provide long-lasting hydration along with effective sun protection. This sunscreen lotion is lightweight and gentle on sensitive skin, and is suitable for daily wear. Its moisturising formula helps prevent dryness caused by sun exposure while offering broad-spectrum defence against UVA and UVB rays. This lotion is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is ideal for sensitive skin users. It balances skincare comfort with reliable sunscreen performance. Moreover, this hypoallergenic sunscreen is paraben-free, phthalate-free, oil-free, oxybenzone-free, and dye-free.

Reasons to buy Contains nourishing oats for hydration Gentle on sensitive skin Broad-spectrum UV protection Non-comedogenic formula Non-comedogenic formula Reasons to avoid Higher price point Slightly thick consistency May leave mild residue on darker skin tones

Customer Reviews

Customers commonly praise this sunscreen for its moisturising benefits and skin-friendly formula. Customers with sensitive skin often report fewer irritations compared to other sunscreens. Many appreciate that it keeps skin hydrated for hours without dryness. Some reviewers mention that the lotion can feel thick initially, while others note that complete blending takes extra time.

5.

SunScoop 5% Niacinamide Daily Moisture Sunscreen Body Lotion...

This sunscreen body lotion combines high SPF protection with 5% Niacinamide to support brighter and healthier-looking skin. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula provides hydration while helping improve uneven skin tone and dullness. The lotion also contains Aloe Vera Extract, Rice Bran Extract and Ceramides that nourish and soften the skin. With SPF 50+ PA++++ protection, this lotion is suitable for strong sunlight and everyday outdoor use. The lotion spreads easily and leaves a comfortable finish, making it practical for regular application.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50+ PA++++ protection Niacinamide helps brighten skin Lightweight and moisturising formula Suitable for outdoor use Modern skincare-focused ingredients Reasons to avoid May not suit very sensitive skin Slightly expensive for daily body use Requires reapplication for maximum protection

Customer Reviews

Customers appreciate the lightweight texture and high sun protection offered by this lotion. Many users report reduced tanning and smoother skin after regular use. Buyers also like the inclusion of Niacinamide for added skincare benefits. Some reviewers mention that the lotion can feel slightly sticky in humid weather, while a few expected faster absorption.

6.

Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion, Reduces Tan Lines i...

Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion is designed to provide daily hydration and sun protection in one easy-to-use formula. The lotion helps lock in moisture while shielding the skin from harmful UV rays. Its lightweight consistency spreads smoothly and works well for everyday wear. Suitable for normal to dry skin, it offers comfortable hydration without feeling overly heavy or greasy during regular use.

Reasons to buy Affordable and easily available Provides hydration with SPF protection Lightweight daily-use formula Trusted household skincare brand Suitable for normal skin types Reasons to avoid SPF 30 may not be enough for intense sunlight Not water-resistant May require frequent reapplication outdoors

Customer Reviews

Customers often mention that this lotion works well as an affordable daily moisturiser with added sun protection. Many users appreciate its smooth texture and quick absorption. Buyers also like the non-heavy feel for office or indoor use. Some reviewers, however, feel the SPF protection is limited for long outdoor exposure and recommend reapplying frequently.

Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Key Ingredients Mamaearth Vitamin C Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 30 Vitamin C, Honey The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Moisturising Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 70 Helioplex Technology, Vitamin E Blue Nectar SPF 30 PA++ Body Lotion SPF 30 PA++ Herbal Extracts, Aloe Vera Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60 Oat, Glycerin SunScoop 5% Niacinamide Daily Moisture Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++ Niacinamide, Ceramides Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion SPF 30 Glycerin, Vaseline Jelly Microdroplets

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FAQs on Sunscreen Body Lotion Why should I use sunscreen body lotion daily? Sunscreen body lotion helps protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, reducing tanning, sunburn, premature ageing, and skin damage.

How often should sunscreen lotion be reapplied? It is generally recommended to reapply sunscreen every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating, swimming, or prolonged outdoor exposure.

What SPF is best for daily use? SPF 30 is suitable for regular indoor and short outdoor activities, while SPF 50 or higher is better for strong sunlight and extended outdoor use.

Can sunscreen lotion moisturise the skin? Yes, many sunscreen body lotions contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or oat extracts to keep skin moisturised.

Is sunscreen necessary indoors? Yes, UVA rays can penetrate windows, so using sunscreen indoors during the daytime can still help protect the skin.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first four products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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