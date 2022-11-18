8 Beautiful regional sarees of India you must have in your wardrobe

In India, each state provides a distinctive traditional feature, making the country the pinnacle of its culture. India is known for having a diverse culture thanks to the variety of its languages, cuisine, clothes, and way of life. The traditional attire of India, particularly the saree, has drawn the most interest from throughout the world. People have always been inspired to continue wearing sarees as traditional garments because of their rich variety of colours and designs, which reflects the traditional ecstasy of our nation. However, some sarees go overlooked by women who want to show off their ethnic clothing. As a result, we have selected some exquisite Indian regional sarees for you to add to your wardrobe and build a collection that exemplifies the excellence of Indian craftsmanship. (Also read: Fashion tips: Saree trends for the festive season )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Banarasi Sarees from Uttar Pradesh

The most well-known Banarasi saree, which comes from Varanasi, is renowned for its gold and silver zari embroidery. (Instagram)

The most well-known Banarasi saree, which comes from Varanasi, is renowned for its gold and silver zari embroidery. The finest sarees in India are used throughout numerous wedding ceremonies, and these ones are composed of silk that has been delicately woven. Through the exquisite fusion of royal and ethnic patterns, the artists create sarees that beautifully capture the diversity of Indian culture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Chanderi Sarees from Madhya Pradesh

Chanderi Sarees are a priceless form of handicraft that combines exquisite designs with fashionable, breathable fabric (pinterest)

Pure silk is used to make Chanderi Sarees at Chanderi Town, Madhya Pradesh. Another feature of the Chanderi saree is its gold and silver brocade pattern. They are a priceless form of handicraft that combines exquisite designs with fashionable, breathable fabric.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Leheriya Sarees from Rajasthan

The Leheriya sarees are tied in a way that, after being dyed, creates a kaleidoscopic wavy pattern. (pinterest)

Rajasthani Leheriya sarees and Bandhani sarees share many similarities but also have some key differences. These sarees are also made using the tie and dye method, but the difference is in the way they are tied. The Leheriya sarees are tied in a way that, after being dyed, creates a kaleidoscopic wavy pattern.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Bandhani Sarees from Gujarat

Bandhani Sarees from Gujarat are classy, beautiful and is a must have for every women (pinterest)

The technique, variety, and colour employed in bandhani, a tie-dye textile process, are sold all over India, particularly during the festival and wedding seasons.

5. Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha

The Sambalpur district of Odisha is where Sambalpuri Ikat sarees are made. (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sambalpur district of Odisha is where Sambalpuri Ikat sarees are made. These classic handloom sarees showcase an innovative design developed with an ordinary ikat weave. Silk and cotton sarees with elaborately embroidered motifs are both available in the Sambalpuri style.

6. Chikankari Sarees from Lucknow

These sarees are frequently chosen by women due to their pure elegance and expertly done embroidered work. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ancient form of needlework from Lucknow is chikan. It is one of the best methods for textile embellishment. These sarees are frequently chosen by women due to their pure elegance and expertly done embroidered work.

7. Kanjivaram Sarees from Tamil Nadu

These sarees are among the most beautiful regional sarees in India because of their temple-inspired designs. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weavers of Kancheepuram use pure mulberry silk to weave the Kanjeevaram Saree. These sarees are among the most beautiful regional sarees in India because of their temple-inspired designs.

8. Pochampally Sarees from Telangana

These sarees are ideal examples of how silk and cotton fabrics can work together. (pinterest)

Telangana's Bhoodan Pochampally town is where Pochampally sarees are made. These sarees are ideal examples of how silk and cotton fabrics can work together. These Indian regional sarees feature intricate motifs and geometric ikat patterns that give them a charming and regal appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter