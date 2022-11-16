Winter essentials: 5 trendiest clothes women must have in their winter wardrobe

Winter season is here, making it the perfect time to dress warmly in cosy sweatshirts, hoodies, and luxuriously soft sweaters. The shivers invigorate you, foggy mornings, magical evenings, and starry nights are ideal. Winter has a certain power which makes it the most lovely season. There are a few items that are essential for preparing for the weather in order to stay warm and look absolutely stunning. As winter comes, it's time to stock your closet with adaptable basics that can be combined to make fashionable, cosy, and practical outfits. The hottest winter trends of 2022 are listed below for you to add to your winter wardrobe. (Also read: Winter essentials: 5 trendiest clothes men must have in their winter wardrobe )

1. Fur jackets

Fur jackets are one of the hottest winter trends as they are soft, warm, and cosy. (Unsplash)

Fur jackets are one of the hottest winter trends as they are soft, warm, and cosy. It significantly ups the wow impact of each and every outfit. This is a trend we can all follow, regardless of whether you prefer to blend in or like to make a statement. These jackets will never let you down on any occasion, whether casual or late-night parties, as they are made to appear stylish in addition to keeping you warm.

2. Cropped puffer jacket

A true beauty that will keep you cosy and comfortable. This bubble coat is stylish and functional, including a front zip, breathable fabric, and cosy insulation. (pinterest)

A true beauty that will keep you cosy and comfortable. This bubble coat is stylish and functional, including a front zip, breathable fabric, and cosy insulation. This puffer coat is classic and eternally adaptable, regardless of whether you're feeling like wearing jeans and boots or just want to unwind in sneakers and sweatpants. Unlike wool or leather, puffer jackets offer a special balance of warmth and lightness.

3. Oversized hoodies

Oversized clothing is one of the biggest trends of the year. It is adaptable, comfy, and unisex. (freepik)

Oversized clothing is one of the biggest trends of the year. It is adaptable, comfy, and unisex. It lengthens legs, hides whether you are skinny or curvaceous, conceals forms, and gives off a cool hip-hop or a laid-back calm vibe. Additionally, it offers practical advantages including improved airflow and mobility.

4. Long blazer

While fashion trends come and go every year, there are a few wardrobe essentials that remain popular year after year. (Instagram)

While fashion trends come and go every year, there are a few wardrobe essentials that remain popular year after year. For the winter, a blazer is one of these items. An excellent blazer is a wardrobe must that can be dressed up or down, depending on the season. A blazer might be the third item in your cosy outfit, draped over a sweater for a Sunday brunch with friends, or it might be the stylish jacket you need for your 9 to 5 job. You can build a style with a blazer you already own in your closet no matter what you're going for.

5. Leather pants

Leather bottoms are currently very fashionable when it comes to wearing leather items.(Instagram)

Leather bottoms are currently very fashionable when it comes to wearing leather items. Low-waist and mid-waist pants are making a wild reappearance, turning some crazy heads whether they are brown, black, or even light colours. Additionally, it appears that many leather pants have a mid- or high-rise design, which is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth when the weather is chilly.

