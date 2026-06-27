83-year-old grandmother shares timeless fashion advice on never following trends; internet calls her ‘icon' and 'diva’

At 83, content creator Saloni D's grandmother is proving that timeless style never goes out of fashion. In an Instagram video shared on June 25, the stylish grandmother opened up about her lifelong approach to dressing, revealing that she has always trusted her own instincts over fleeting trends. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia poses with Trisha Krishnan in a gorgeous ivory silk saree at friend's wedding; here's how much it costs )

“I did my own fashion”

A grandmother showcases confidence and personal style over trends at 83. (Instagram/@keepingupwithslo)

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When asked whether she had always been fashionable, the grandmother answered without hesitation. “Yes, I was, and I did my own fashion. I never went as per society,” she said.

She explained that she never believed in dressing according to trends. Instead, she focused on understanding what suited her personality and body type. “I did not follow any trends. I had my own way. With clothes and everything, I had my own ideas, fixed ideas, about what suits me, what looks nice on me. I listen to my heart,” she added.

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Floral prints, linen and pure silk sarees

{{^usCountry}} Talking about her wardrobe favourites, the grandmother shared that comfort and elegance have always gone hand in hand for her. She loves floral prints, light cotton, linen, and pure silk sarees, choosing fabrics that are both timeless and comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her wardrobe favourites, the grandmother shared that comfort and elegance have always gone hand in hand for her. She loves floral prints, light cotton, linen, and pure silk sarees, choosing fabrics that are both timeless and comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

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She also revealed another signature style element that has become part of her identity. “I love big sunglasses,” she said, admitting that oversized shades are one of her favourite accessories.

During the conversation, she was complimented in Marathi on one of her statement sunglasses and asked where she had bought them. With a smile, she proudly replied, “माझे सगळे स्पेक्स छान असतात,” which translates to, “All my glasses are beautiful.”

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For the grandmother, true style has never been about keeping up with what’s trending. Instead, she believes fashion is deeply personal. Her message is simple: wear what makes you feel confident, choose clothes that genuinely suit you, and don’t be afraid to trust your own taste.

How internet reacted

The video garnered thousands of likes and comments from viewers who couldn’t stop praising the 83-year-old grandmother’s confidence and impeccable sense of style. Many users called her a “diva” and a “fashion icon,” with one commenting, “Absolutely loveeee her,” while another referred to her as “princess.”

Others couldn’t get enough of her timeless charm, writing, “She is so so stylish and adorable!!” and “I love her!!! She’s an icon.” One user exclaimed, “Whattaa a divaaaa,” while another described her as “an absolute icon.”

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Several commenters said they found her inspiring, with one writing, “The kind of woman I look up to. An absolute divaa,” while another added, “A true diva!!! She’s always been THAT gurl.” One more user commented, “Want to see Aaji’s closet,” while another added, “She is the trendsetter herself.”