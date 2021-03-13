A dotting style to don this season

As you say polka dots, it reminds designers of Julia Roberts in the movie Pretty Woman wearing a white and brown t-length dress at the polo match or the 50s era when Marilyn Monroe wore a polka bikini. The print entails with itself a long fashion history. However, we see it coming back into mainstream fashion after many seasons now. Bollywood celebs also are gracing this trend from the past.

Designers and fashion enthusiasts believe it is making a comeback due to its relaxed, whimsical and feminine approach. “Polka dots are a reflection of the past but are reappearing in today’s trends ,it creates a sense of chic without being serious, they are playful and versatile,” says designer Charu Parashar. Agreeing to this, designer Anupama Dayal believes they are fun, “There is a sense of fun associated with polka dots and they somehow also look contemporary which is very relevant in times like these.”

Style them right

Polka dots can be teamed with different colours and prints. “Bright colours in the base and the dots is what is really in fashion now. You can style dots with volume such as a voluminous skirt or exaggerated sleeves. I believe more is more with polka dots right now,” suggests Dayal, who recommends going for a hint of polka dots with accessories such as headbands and more. You can wear a polka top with striped pants or graphic prints. Make sure you keep accessories in solid and subtle hues and let the print standout.