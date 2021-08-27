Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / A Melange of Indian craft and royalty
fashion

A Melange of Indian craft and royalty

From antique gold fabrics, classic royal silhouettes curated with special techniques of restoration, Ashima-Leena’s collection at ICW21 spelled grandeur and royalty
By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Model in Nazm-e-Mahal collection by Ashima-Leena

Designer Leena Singh re-created the bygone era of the Mughals with her couture collection titled, Nazm-e-Mahal, showcased at the India Couture Week 2021 organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. The screenplay shows royal princess of Mughal era donned in weaves that are infused with pure gold and pure silver strains. The collection comprises of classic blouses, circular lehengas, antique delicate sarees with jewelled tassels, brocade- woven odhnis with antique gold fabrics and re-interpretated lengthened jackets that can be worn with various classic silhouettes.

The narrative of the film transports you to the zenanas of the maharanis in India. Special eye for detailing can be seen in the film from old-world dhunas and rose petals, silver embossed mirrors and more. The Bikaner House in New Delhi played as the perfect location for the designer.

No doubt, that the old-world patterns, textiles and craft was highlighted in their collection reviving the spectacular weaves and embroideries that were lost over the years.

Subdued beautiful colours of light turquoise, light pink, light peach and vibrant purple can be seen
Model in Nazm-e-Mahal collection by Ashima-Leena
Classic blouses, circular lehengas, antique delicate sarees with jewelled tassels were seen in the collection
Brocade- woven odhnis with antique gold fabrics dominated the show
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mouni Roy's sizzling pastel blue bikini look at Maldives makes fans go 'dizzy'

An oasis to find what you are looking for

Monsoon bride: How to be picture perfect

INDIAsize: A move in the right direction
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP