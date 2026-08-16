A new Ayurvedic wellness brand in the market: Is Ayurveda the new buzz for gut health?

In recent years, gut health has been one of the most talked-about terms in the wellness space. Increasingly, we have become conscious and aware that a healthy gut is the foundation of overall well-being. And that is where Ayurveda comes into the picture. Ayurveda has always placed digestion at the centre of health. Even long before modern science took over gut health, Ayurveda was emphasising diet, herbs, and lifestyle to support digestion and immunity.

Is Ayurveda the new buzz for gut health (Freepik)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Nowadays, in search of digestive health, most of us are turning towards Ayurvedic products, which are free from chemicals and parabens. From herbal teas and digestive capsules to supplements and gut-friendly skincare, Ayurveda is no longer limited to traditional clinics. With this, a new Ayurvedic wellness brand has been launched in the market: Amma Living.

About Amma Living:

Amma Living is a wellness brand rooted in Ayurveda, a traditional Indian system of holistic health. It focuses on natural, plant-based wellness products designed to support everyday health. They aim to promote preventive health (staying well, not just treating illness) by drawing on traditional Indian herbal knowledge and offering clean, chemical-free products. Their varied product line includes herbal supplements, teas and tonics, and skincare made from natural ingredients, offering remedies for digestion, stress, and sleep.

How is Ayurveda great for your gut health and for your skin?

Dr Chirag Goradia, BAMS, MD - Ayurveda Medicine, tells HT Shop Now, “Ayurveda views the body as an integrated system, where gut health plays a central role in overall well-being, including skin health. A significant portion of neurochemical activity, including serotonin production, is linked to gut function, influencing both physiological and psychological balance. This is the basis for the new age term Gut-Brain".

He says that by supporting digestive strength and internal homeostasis, Ayurvedic practices help regulate inflammatory and hormonal responses, which are often reflected in skin conditions. This approach focuses on restoring balance at the root level, leading to more stable and long-term health outcomes.”

Ayurvedic skincare products:

The Boom in the Ayurvedic Industry

Apoorva Agarwal, Co-Founder, Amma Living, tells HT Shop Now, “We’re seeing a clear shift in how people approach health today. There is a distinct shift from a reactive mindset to a more preventive way of living".

She says that current wellness trends, whether it’s turmeric lattes, yoga, or matcha, reflect a return to natural, time-tested practices. This shows a growing openness across age groups.

“People are moving away from quick fixes and looking to slow down, reconnect, and build habits that are sustainable and have become a natural part of everyday life”, she says.

Ayurvedic health products:

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