Want glossy, shiny lips? These 7 shimmery lipsticks are total game-changers

Lipstick is an instant mood booster. A single swipe of your favourite shade can lift your spirits, brighten your look, and add a touch of confidence to even the gloomiest days. No matter how many shades women already own, there’s always room for a few more in the collection. When it comes to parties and special occasions, shimmery lipsticks are an absolute must-have. They add dimension, glamour, and that extra sparkle that effortlessly elevates any look. If you’ve been thinking about adding a shimmery lipstick to your vanity but aren’t sure which one to pick, let us guide you. 7 shimmer lipsticks for a glossy shine (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey <p>Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.<br><br> She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.<br><br> Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.<br><br> Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.<br><br> Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.</p> Read more Read less Shimmer lipsticks are different from regular lipsticks because they contain light-reflecting particles such as mica, silica and even pearl dust. These give out a sparkling effect to the lips, making them perfect for special occasions and parties. To make your choice easier, we’ve curated a list of the top 7 shimmery lipsticks you can buy right now. These picks are based on high customer ratings, rave reviews, and best-selling products on Amazon India for February 2026—so you know you’re getting tried-and-loved options.

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REVLON Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick is a rich, creamy lipstick. This lipstick is designed to glide smoothly and deliver a shimmery finish. This lipstick is infused with moisturising ingredients like Vitamin E and Avocado Oil, which keep lips soft and hydrated throughout the day. Customers love its lightweight feel, wide shade range, and classic shine that suits every occasion. It's super soft, buttery feel formula makes it perfect for people with sensitive lips. This vegan lipstick is waterproof and transfer-proof, making it long-lasting and perfect for long date nights.

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Enhance your lips naturally with SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick in Peachy, crafted with organic ingredients and Ayurvedic wisdom. This lipstick is enriched with organic ghee and almond oil, and its nourishing formula hydrates deeply while delivering a soft, peach-toned shimmer perfect for daily wear. Customers appreciate its chemical-free composition, gentle fragrance, and say it is suitable for sensitive lips. Most customers mention that this lipstick has a smooth texture and subtle glow, making it ideal for those seeking clean beauty without compromising on colour or comfort.

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RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick blends the richness of oils like avocado oil and argan oil, giving it a velvety finish. This satin lipstick glides effortlessly, offering intense pigmentation while keeping your lips nourished and supple. This cruelty-free lipstick is long-lasting for up to 8 hours. This lipstick comes with a nourishing blend of Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, and Cocoa Butter, ensuring hydrated, supple lips with every application. Customers rave about its luxurious texture, elegant packaging, and long-lasting wear that doesn’t dry out lips. Many reviews highlight its unique satin-matte balance, delivering both comfort and sophistication in every swipe.

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Get bold, long-lasting colour with Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick that lasts up to 8 hours. Its creamy formula provides smooth application and a subtle shine that enhances your look effortlessly. Customers love its durability, affordable pricing, and smooth application. They also mention that its smooth and creamy feel is great for all-day wear. Its nourishing formula is specially favourite among people with dry lips.

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Get rich, creamy colour with Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Color Cream, formulated for smooth application and intense payoff. This lipstick is enriched with nourishing ingredients that keep lips soft while delivering a polished, glossy finish. Most customers praise its comfortable wear, flattering shades, and easy availability. Many reviewers highlight its consistent quality and hydrating feel, making it a staple lipstick for both everyday looks and special occasions.

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Add a touch of glam with Milani Color Statement Shimmery Lipstick, offering bold pigmentation with a radiant shimmer finish. This lipstick is infused with vitamins, which nourish lips while delivering eye-catching colour. Customers love its smooth glide, vibrant shades, and noticeable shimmer that elevates any look. They also mention that the lipstick is long-lasting and doesn't melt. However, its scent might be a put-off for some.

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Enjoy reliable colour and hydration with CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick, designed for all-day comfort and smooth coverage. Its creamy formula keeps lips moisturised while providing a soft sheen that enhances natural beauty. This lipstick is enriched with vitamin E and A, which keep lips smooth all day long. Customers appreciate its budget-friendly price, consistent quality, and easy application. Reviews frequently highlight its lightweight feel and dependable wear, making it a practical choice for everyday use. Comparison Table:

Product Name Key Ingredients (Typical/Highlighted) Benefits REVLON Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick Vitamin E, avocado oil, microfine pigments, emollient waxes Smooth, creamy texture; highly pigmented; moisturizes lips; classic satin finish SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Peachy Organic ghee, almond oil, honey, beeswax, plant pigments 100% natural/ayurvedic; deeply nourishing; chemical-free; ideal for sensitive lips RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick Plant oils (rosehip, jojoba), butters, natural pigments Hydrating matte finish; antioxidant-rich; lightweight; premium skincare-lipcare hybrid Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick Castor oil, waxes, pigments, conditioning agents Long-lasting color; affordable; comfortable wear; semi-matte finish Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Color Cream Shea butter, honey nectar, pigments, oils Creamy hydration; vibrant shades; smooth application; widely available Milani Color Statement Shimmery Lipstick Vitamins A & C, nourishing oils, shimmer pigments Shimmery finish; nourishes lips; bold color payoff; lightweight feel CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick Vitamin E, avocado oil, silk powder complex Soft, creamy texture; keeps lips moisturized; subtle shine; budget-friendly

FAQs for Shimmery Lipsticks What is a shimmery lipstick? A shimmery lipstick contains fine reflective particles that add shine and dimension to your lips, creating a luminous, glossy effect. Are shimmery lipsticks suitable for everyday wear? Yes, subtle shimmer shades are perfect for daily use, while bolder shimmer works well for parties or special occasions. Do shimmery lipsticks feel gritty? High-quality formulas use finely milled shimmer, so they feel smooth and comfortable rather than gritty. How can I make shimmery lipstick last longer? Apply a lip liner base, layer the lipstick, and blot lightly before reapplying to enhance longevity. Are shimmery lipsticks drying? Not necessarily. Many modern formulas include hydrating ingredients to keep lips soft and moisturized. Can mature lips wear shimmery lipstick? Yes, but opting for finer shimmer and hydrating formulas helps avoid emphasizing lip lines.