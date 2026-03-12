This summer, keep these 8 refreshing face mists handy for an instant dose of glow and freshness
Summer is here and its time to keep your skin feeling fresh and glowy amidst the sweltering heat.
When the summer heat kicks in, all you need is a dose of freshness along with glow. As your skin tends to feel sticky and tired, a face mist comes to your rescue. These face mists deliver an instant burst of hydration that helps revive and rebalance your skin in seconds.
Unlike heavy creams or lotions, face mists are designed to be feather-light, making them perfect for hot, humid days. Many summer face mists are also infused with soothing ingredients such as aloe, rose water, or cucumber, helping to calm irritation caused by heat, sun exposure, and pollution.
Dermatologist Dr Amit Bangia, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, tells HT Shop Now, “An adequately developed face mist will help maintain the moisture levels of the skin and enhance the overall comfort of the skin. Most of the formulations include humectants like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or aloe vera, which draw water and preserve it in the superficial layers of the skin".
Face mists can be particularly useful during hot weather conditions, travelling or after a long working day, whereby the skin might become dehydrated or exhausted.
Benefits of face mists
Here are some of the benefits of face mists:
Instant hydration: Face mists provide a quick boost of moisture, especially if they contain ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid or Glycerin. This helps keep skin soft and plump.
Soothes and calms skin: Many face mists include calming ingredients like Aloe Vera or Chamomile, which can reduce redness and irritation.
Refreshes tired skin: A quick spritz can make your face feel fresh and awake, especially in hot weather or after long hours outside.
Sets or refreshes makeup: Some mists help settle makeup so it looks more natural and less powdery. They can also revive makeup during the day.
Helps skin absorb skincare better: Using a mist between skincare steps can help products absorb more easily into slightly damp skin.
Adds extra skin protection: Certain mists contain antioxidants like vitamin C or Niacinamide, which help protect skin from environmental damage.
Cooling effect: Face mists feel cooling and relaxing, especially in hot climates or after sun exposure.
Top 8 face mists for you
For your reference, HT Shop Now has curated face mists that promise not only to freshen you up, but also help your skin regain its glow. These options have high customer ratings and largely positive reviews. Along with this, these face mists made it to the top-sellers of February 2026 on Amazon India.
Refresh dull, tired skin instantly with Plum Green Tea Revitalizing Face Mist. This lightweight face mist uses antioxidant-rich green tea to revive skin, balance oil, and deliver a quick burst of hydration without feeling sticky. It is perfect for acne-prone and combination skin and works perfectly over makeup. Customers say it feels super refreshing in hot weather, and they love its oil-controlling formula while keeping skin hydrated. For anyone looking to freshen up their day, this one is a great on-the-go mist.
Give your skin a luxurious feel with the Forest Essential Facial Tonic Mist. This Ayurvedic facial spray is crafted with pure floral distillates thatgently tones, hydrate, and refresh skin while helping maintain natural pH balance. This mist is perfect for quick hydration boosts during the day. It leaves skin soft, dewy, and lightly fragrant. Most Amazon customers mention that it feels soothing on sensitive skin and love the natural aroma. Many customers also say it instantly refreshes makeup and gives a subtle glow.
Experience luxury hydration with d'alba Piedmont Italian White Truffle Spray Serum, a dual-layer mist that blends nourishing oils and hydrating serum in one spray. This serum spray is enriched with Italian white truffle extract, which helps improve skin elasticity, boost glow, and lock in moisture for radiant, healthy-looking skin. Amazon customers love that it gives an instant glass-skin glow and say it works beautifully under or over makeup.
Achieve a dewy glass-skin finish with Suroskie Roses Glass Skin Mist, a hydrating facial spray infused with rose extracts and skin-loving ingredients. This mist helps soothe dryness, add a natural glow, and refresh skin anytime during the day. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly and leaves a soft, radiant finish without heaviness. Most Amazon customers say it gives a beautiful, dewy look along with the gentle floral scent. This face mist is perfect to revive tired skin and makeup while adding a quick boost of hydration.
Soothe and strengthen your skin barrier with Uriage Thermal Water Mineralized Face Toner. This mist is powered by mineral-rich thermal water from the French Alps. This ultra-gentle mist hydrates, calms irritation, and helps reinforce the skin’s natural defences. It is ideal for sensitive or dehydrated skin and leaves the complexion soft, balanced, and refreshed. Most customers often highlight that this mist instantly calms redness and irritation and has a lightweight feel. Many reviewers say it works beautifully after cleansing or sun exposure.
Refresh and tone your skin naturally with Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water Liquid, a steam-distilled facial mist made from fresh roses. Known for its soothing and hydrating properties, this face mist helps tighten pores, balance skin pH, and add a subtle glow. You can use it as a toner, facial mist, or makeup refresher throughout the day. Customers often describe it as extremely calming and refreshing, and many love its authentic rose fragrance.
Add intense hydration to your skin with Moody 7D Hydro Burst Hydrating Face Mist. This ultra-fine mist penetrates deeply to hydrate, smooth, and plump tired skin while restoring a fresh glow. It works well as a prep step before skincare or a quick refresher during the day. Most customers say it hydrates instantly without ruining makeup and appreciate its lightweight and non-sticky feel.
