This summer, keep these 8 refreshing face mists handy for an instant dose of glow and freshness

When the summer heat kicks in, all you need is a dose of freshness along with glow. As your skin tends to feel sticky and tired, a face mist comes to your rescue. These face mists deliver an instant burst of hydration that helps revive and rebalance your skin in seconds. Try these face mists for an instant dose of freshness (Freepik)

Unlike heavy creams or lotions, face mists are designed to be feather-light, making them perfect for hot, humid days. Many summer face mists are also infused with soothing ingredients such as aloe, rose water, or cucumber, helping to calm irritation caused by heat, sun exposure, and pollution.

Dermatologist Dr Amit Bangia, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, tells HT Shop Now, “An adequately developed face mist will help maintain the moisture levels of the skin and enhance the overall comfort of the skin. Most of the formulations include humectants like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or aloe vera, which draw water and preserve it in the superficial layers of the skin".

Face mists can be particularly useful during hot weather conditions, travelling or after a long working day, whereby the skin might become dehydrated or exhausted.

Benefits of face mists Here are some of the benefits of face mists:

Instant hydration: Face mists provide a quick boost of moisture, especially if they contain ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid or Glycerin. This helps keep skin soft and plump.

Soothes and calms skin: Many face mists include calming ingredients like Aloe Vera or Chamomile, which can reduce redness and irritation.

Refreshes tired skin: A quick spritz can make your face feel fresh and awake, especially in hot weather or after long hours outside.

Sets or refreshes makeup: Some mists help settle makeup so it looks more natural and less powdery. They can also revive makeup during the day.

Helps skin absorb skincare better: Using a mist between skincare steps can help products absorb more easily into slightly damp skin.

Adds extra skin protection: Certain mists contain antioxidants like vitamin C or Niacinamide, which help protect skin from environmental damage.

Cooling effect: Face mists feel cooling and relaxing, especially in hot climates or after sun exposure.