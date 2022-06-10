A tribute to the undisputed style icon

With a fashion legacy that boasts of epoch illustrating looks, Queen Elizabeth II’s style aesthetics have been reflective of the nation’s state of affairs. During her wedding to Lord Philip Mountbatten in 1947, following the second world war, Britain was a war-torn country that imposed rationing. Created by British couturier, Norman Hartnell, her iconic wedding gown made of duchesse satin, ivory silk and silver thread, embellished with pearl and crystal surface ornamentation was purchased using saved ration coupons. It demonstrated the current mood of the country and was a much-needed alleviation to break the severity, which was prevalent for nearly 8 years. In 1953, she was crowned monarch in an exquisitely designed white embroidered gown by Norman Hartnell. This meaningful dress featuring the floral emblems of the UK and Commonwealth nations has survived six political state visits.

Queen Elizabeth II in a pencil dress with a cinched waistline, pearl necklace and an heirloom brooch with her late husband, Prince Philip Mountbatten (Photo: AFP, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter)

Created by British designer, Norman Hartnell, this iconic wedding gown was made of duchesse satin, ivory silk and silver thread embellished with pearls and crystals featuring a dramatic train. (Photo: AFP, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter)

Elegant tea dresses and pretty frocks were the monarch’s favourite ensembles as a young princess in the 1930s and 1940s. A young Queen Elizabeth eventually graduated to stately dressing with stylish skirt suits and glamorous ball gowns. Reminiscent of Christian Dior’s ‘new look’ aesthetics, the Queen’s post war modernist style sensibilities came into play in the 1950s, 1960s and 70s with pencil silhouettes with a cinched waistline, trousers, pea coats, pleated skirts, evening gloves, short hair, saucer hats and shorter hemlines. An epitome of glamour in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, she did not shy away from wearing a bright colour blocked sequin gown conceived by German designer Karl-Ludwig Rehse to the Royal Variety Performance in 1999. Today, the Queen’s wardrobe mostly consists of delightful dresses and skirt suits in pastels, artistic floral ensembles, sensible heels, Launer bags, silk scarves and umbrellas.

The Queen pairs a hot pink skirt suit with a colour blocked hat, matching bag and gloves as pictured with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AFP, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter)

The Queen keeps is classy in a bright green ensemble, hat and signature brooch (Photo: AFP, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter)

“When it comes to fashion, she doesn’t have a single hair out of place. She has mastered the tailored look with her elegant coats, dresses, gloves, clutch, etc. and can turn any outfit into a formal ceremony. Her sense of responsibility is unmatched and she knows how to dress accordingly,” says veteran designer Rina Dhaka. “Classic, iconic and quintessentially British, she represents the monarchy with her simple, poised and tailored style. You can pick up many timeless elements from her wardrobe and add them to your personal style. Crowding too many things together can make your look a bit theatrical or costumey, so stick to just one or two style statements. You are not dressing up for a period drama, adds celebrity stylist, Akshay Tyagi.

The Queen in a pastel powder blue embellished dress , emerald jewellery and her diamond Tiara (Photo: AFP, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter)

The Queen in a gorgeous white fur coat worn over a sequin dress, matching diamond jewellery and a statement clutch (Photo: AFP, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter)

The Queen’s meaningful fashion statement is a beautiful synthesis of glamour, purpose and power. She has marked her presence as an undisputed style icon with her distinct singular style. Throughout her reigning years, her diplomatic sartorial flair has been a rich source of historical and cultural legacy. Her signature wardrobe staples that have prevailed throughout the times - the Diamond Guards brooch representing the five battalions of the British and Commonwealth infantry, an unparalleled collection of heirloom pearl and diamond neckpieces, Launer bags, silk Hermes scarves, ancestral brooches, comfortable prim pumps and statement hats. More recently, she has gracefully donned chic pastel skirt suits with matching hats, floral dresses and clear bird-cage umbrellas.

Style tips from the Queen’s wardrobe

1. Give a vintage spin to your wardrobe. Think long, pleated dresses with a cinched waistline in shades such as powder blue, mint green and rose pink. For a black tie event, wear a lacy embellished vintage dress. Pair it with kitten heels and tear drop pearl studs or a single pearl string necklace.

2. For a day look, tie a silk scarf around your head and you are good to go. Don’t forget a cute umbrella and a pair of sunglasses to beat the heat in style!

3. Also invest in ruby, pearl and studded bracelets that you can team with your vintage picks.

4. Also remember, fabrics such as satin, silk, lace and ivory silk are ideal to craft your vintage dresses. It’s also a good idea to get these dresses tailored to perfection.

