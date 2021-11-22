Aahana Kumra goes shirtless to rock a sultry look in 20k maroon silk pantsuit

When she is not grabbing eyeballs for her acting prowess, Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra is busy making heads turn with her bold sartorial statements and her pictures in a maroon silk pantsuit are enough to back our claim. The Call My Agent star was seen laying fashion cues on how to slay boss lady vibes by opting to go shirtless with a maroon silk pantsuit and we can't help but swoon over her bomb style.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures from her October photoshoot this year are currently breaking the Internet for all the right reasons as the lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take the stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips once more. The pictures feature the actor donning a full sleeves maroon blazer that came with blue and mustard prints all over.

Sporting two pockets and two centre buttons at the bottom, the blazer came with a plunge neckline which was turned into a daring style as Aahana opted to team it without any shirt or top. The ravishing blazer was paired with slim fitted pants that too were made of silk fabric and came in maroon colour along with sporting blue and mustard prints all over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Aahana completed her attire with a pair of nude pink heels. Accessorising her look with a layered golden neck chain and a pair of earrings, Aahana amplified the glam quotient with a dab of rose pink lip gloss that matched her eyeshadow tint, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Prints by Radhika that boasts of original hand painted art works by Radhika Rawat with each product narrating tales of valuable gifts of nature and its elements. The maroon silk pantsuit originally costs ₹20,000 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aahana Kumra's pantsuit from Prints by Radhika (printsbyradhika.com)

Aahana Kumra was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Devki Bhatt. As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter