Aarav's outfit from Sunday outing with Twinkle Khanna reminds us of Harry Styles, here's proof
Aarav's outfit from Sunday outing with Twinkle Khanna reminds us of Harry Styles, here's proof

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:20 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Twinkle Khanna took to the internet by storm on Sunday after posting an adorable photo from her London outing with her son Aarav. However, what caught the netizens eyes was the pearl necklace that the 19-year-old used to accessorise his ensemble. Even Rhea Kapoor loved it on him. As for us, it reminded us of Harry Styles and here's your proof.

Harry Styles eclectic sartorial choices that blur gender boundaries have always enthralled his fans and the fashion police. Moreover, the former One Direction member has rarely made a public appearance without his signature delicate white pearls dangling from his neck. And it seems his styling has inspired Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's son too.

The BellBottom actor's son wore a mint green jumper paired with a white button-down shirt and a black trench coat for the London outing with his mother. Aarav accessorised his outfit with a stunning pearl necklace and flaunted it by wearing it on top of his sweater.

ALSO READ: BRIT Awards 2021: Harry Styles steals show with vintage Gucci suit, brown purse

This is a sartorial aesthetic that has been spotted on the English singer, songwriter and actor multiple times. Harry attended the 2020 Brit Awards wearing a brown Gucci suit with a broderie anglaise collared shirt and a purple wool sweater. Harry had accessorised his outfit for the awards with his signature string of pearls and Mary Janes-esque shoes.

Harry Styles wearing his signature pearls.

Harry emulated his Brit Awards ensemble for an event in New York by wearing a white broderie anglaise collared shirt, a navy jumper, green trousers, and white dress shoes. He, once again, accessorised the outfit with his signature pearls and statement-making rings.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna, who is in London with her family, had given a glimpse of her outing with her son and explained why the day is special. Expressing her excitement about being able to spend time with Aarav, the author had written, "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are parents to 19-year-old Aarav and nine-year-old Nitara.

