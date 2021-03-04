Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants

Relaxed and timeless elegance are synonyms for Aditi Rao Hydari who is always there to sort our fashion woes and her latest set of sartorial pictures, as she promotes her upcoming film ‘The Girl on The Train’ are no different. Want to set the mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi’s recent romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions as she slew in a pretty pink co-ords set that looked flirty enough to add to our summer closet.

Taking the Internet by storm, the Bollywood diva’s sultry pictures have inevitably set the fashionistas on frenzy. The pictures featured Aditi donning a strappy twisted bustier smocked at the back.

It was teamed with a pair of wide-leg pants in a stylish ballet slipper colour cotton fabric. The pants came with double pleats detail and with pockets. Made of cotton, the ensemble looked perfect to add that drama to your look or sizzling enough to stop the traffic.

Leaving her soft curls open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Aditi completed her look with a pair of frill nude sandals from Dech Barrouci. Accessorising her dainty look with a layered neckpiece from multi-designer jewellery store, Minerali.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick to amp up the hotness quotient, Aditi sealed the glam deal with rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, the actor looked like a dream and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Aditi’s pink co-ord set is credited to Roselyn Co-ord collection of affordable new-age women clothing in India, July Issue, that boasts of handcrafted and luxe fabrics for every season with ready to wear modish clothes which are effortless and chic for casual wear, formal wear and party. The strappy twisted bustier and wide-leg pants originally cost ₹7,999 on their designer website.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s pink co-ord set from Roselyn Co-ord collection of July Issue (julyissue.com)

Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

